Buffalo Bills Week 7 inactives at the New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to do battle in around 90 minutes. Today’s game is Buffalo’s last 1 p.m. EDT start on the east coast until New Year’s Eve, which is also when the Patriots will travel to Highmark Stadium for the second matchup in this year’s series.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott declared three players out before practice on Friday. One of those three, running back Damien Harris, was placed on Injured Reserve thanks to his neck sprain/concussion combo he suffered in last week’s win over the New York Giants. That means that Harris won’t be among those on the inactive list this week given that he is now “off” the 53-man roster from an official standpoint.

Who joins those other two players on the inactive list this week? Here’s the group.

TE Quintin Morris

One of the two players ruled out was Morris, who actually injured his ankle before catching the game-winning touchdown pass last week. With rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid out of concussion protocol and Dawson Knox playing through a wrist injury, those two are the only tight ends suited up today. Fullback Reggie Gilliam can also play tight end, and the Bills have used guard David Edwards as an eligible player at times, as well.

T Alec Anderson

Another week, another healthy scratch for the versatile young lineman.

G Germain Ifedi

Another week, another healthy scratch for the veteran insurance policy.

DT Ed Oliver

As mentioned above, Oliver is out today thanks to an injured toe. Defensive lineman Kendal Vickers takes his place in the rotation as a practice squad call-up. Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle, Jr. will probably start, although one-tech defensive tackle Poona Ford should also see increased snaps today.

LB A.J. Klein

The veteran is a healthy scratch, as he mainly serves as an insurance policy in case of injury to young starters Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams.

S Damar Hamlin

Cam Lewis was questionable with a shoulder injury, but he’s able to go, so Hamlin is a scratch again. Lewis is both the backup slot corner and the fourth safety, as well as one of Buffalo’s primary special teams players.

Here are the inactive players for the Patriots.