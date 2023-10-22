Buffalo Bills thoroughly outclassed in deflating loss to formerly listless Patriots

The Buffalo Bills lost in classic drought-era fashion this afternoon, falling by a score of 29-25 against the New England Patriots.

To be frank, and quote Buffalo Rumblings writer Hunter Skoczylas stated “...how do you let Mac Jones go down the field and score a game-winning TD?” Great question, Hunter. And something we’ll try and dissect over the next couple of days before turning our attention to Buffalo’s Week 8 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under the theater of Thursday Night Football.

Were there positives from the Bills in this embarrassing loss? Yes. But for now, I’m going to simply give you a very brief bit of copy here before publishing to allow you a place to vent about the disaster we watched this afternoon. I’ll re-publish with additional content once I embellish here on what my brain just witnessed.

For now, use this space as a therapeutic decompress, but make every effort to be kind to one another, as fellow Bills fans, and even if/when engaging with fans of the Patriots and other teams. There are problems for sure. They are not ours to own aside from an undying commitment to our favorite NFL team.