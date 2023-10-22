Watch: Buffalo Bills Week 7 postgame interviews following loss to Patriots

Before the Buffalo Bills left Gillette Stadium following a troubling 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots, players and head coach Sean McDermott took time to both reflect and respond to the assembled media.

In the team’s official postgame show, Steve Tasker made an interesting point concerning the way New England played defense against quarterback Josh Allen. Tasker noted that the Patriots implemented a different philosophy from other teams when defending Allen. Usually, opposing teams want to avoid letting Josh escape the pocket, but the Patriots encouraged it via a free rusher who chased Allen in the backfield all afternoon long. Head coach Bill Belichick was also comfortable bringing the blitz, and the success his defense found backs up that confidence.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to listen to the team’s postgame interviews, it’s worth your time. Embedded below, hear from Josh Allen, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, and Sean McDermott.

We’ll continue bringing you postgame coverage of the Bills’ Week 7 loss to the Patriots, which dropped Buffalo to 1-2 in the AFC East. Eight weeks in, the Bills suddenly find themselves in a challenging fight to remain in the postseason fight, while clearly looking up at the Miami Dolphins.