Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles — ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 open thread

The “City of Good Neighbors” sure could use some help from “The City of Brotherly Love” tonight, after the Buffalo Bills inexcusably lost to the New England Patriots. Currently, the Bills are at 4-3 overall, and 1-2 in the AFC East. A win by the Miami Dolphins over the Philadelphia Eagles tonight would place the Bills in the hunt, no longer a lock for playoff football. One Bills Drive really needs the Eagles to hand the Dolphins their second loss of the season.

While this afternoon’s game was draining on Bills Mafia — a group long-unified in seeing the best team in the NFL finally win its first Super Bowl — there’s one very good reason to tune in to Sunday Night Football, and that’s to cheer on the Eagles.

Here’s your open thread for tonight’s game. While most of us are feeling extra spicy due to the cesspool that’s unfolded over the last two weekends, please try to remain respectful to each other, to fans from other teams, and to the players on the field who are people just like us.

What do you think about tonight’s matchup? Is it a “Fly Eagles Fly” sort of night? Or will the Dolphins’ and their cringe-inducing fight song rule the roost? Will cornerback Eli Apple make a more positive name for himself in a larger role due to the absence of cornerback Xavien Howard? How much of an impact will wide receiver Julio Jones (wearing No. 80) makes in his first action with the Eagles?

Who’s ready for Week 8 at this point?