Bills-Buccaneers Week 8 Opening Odds — Bills healthy favorites to win TNF matchup

Well, Bills fans have a lot to look forward too. After losing to the Patriots 29-25, the Buffalo Bills need to find answers to fix their troubles on offense and start winning games again. Quarterback Josh Allen has made it clear that decision making has to be better for the Bills. New for Allen this season is a sense of energy and competitiveness in his media availability following each loss. Despite a shaky start to the season, the team’s still in a good place and currently hold a respectable record of 4-3.

In just four days, the Bills will be facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a home game in the national spotlight that is Thursday Night Football. The Bills will enter this game as the clear favorites, with a spread of -7.5 in their favor. This indicates that oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook believe they will win by more than a touchdown and I do as well!

But, I thought the Bills would blow the Patriots out in a game Buffalo entered as heavy road favorites. Instead they lost and looked like a team unsure of its abilities. Buffalo cannot afford to underestimate the Buccaneers — or any opponent for that matter. Quarterback Baker Mayfield the once-and-former first-overall pick of the Cleveland Browns, has reemerged as a leader with Tampa Bay, showing flashes of brilliance despite a recent loss to the Atlanta Falcons (that’s tough for me to admit). The Buccaneers, on bye in Week 7 and with a current record of 3-3, will look to bounce back from that defeat and give the Bills a tough fight.

If Buffalo hopes to win this Thursday, the team will need to regroup and approach the Week 8 with renewed focus and determination.

One key aspect to watch for in this matchup is the Bills’ offensive performance in the first three quarters. Buffalo has struggled to put points on the board during those periods in their last three games, scoring a combined total of just 10 points. This trend must change if they want to secure a victory against the Buccaneers. The coaching staff and players must be diligent and work quickly early this week to address this issue — the offense must find ways to score more consistently throughout the game.

Notably, the Bills executed a trade with the Buccaneers to move up during the 2018 NFL Draft, selecting Wyoming’s Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick. This trade proved to be a game-changer for the Bills, as Allen has displayed MVP-level talent and production. His presence on the field has injected new life into the Bills’ offense, and his ability to make big plays has become a staple of the team’s game plan. Fans should expect to see Allen continue to make an impact in this upcoming matchup. Except this hasn’t been the case the last three weeks, nor has Allen’s running been an oft-used weapon this season.

As we work through the struggling loss to the Patriots, awaiting a chance at on-field redemption, all eyes will be on the work taking place in Orchard Park, NY ahead of the Week 8 clash with the Buccaneers. The Bills, as favorites, will be focused on a quick bounce back from Sunday’s loss by way of a convincing win on their home turf. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will be out to prove their resilience and leave the cool confines of Western New York with a victory. With both teams hungry for a win, this game is sure to be an exciting and closely contested battle.

Are the Bills ready to take on Baker and the Bucs?