While many fans of the Buffalo Bills were upset at the defense for allowing pedestrian New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones to engineer a game-winning drive in Week 7, the Bills were banged up on defense and missing five starters.

More of the blame for Buffalo’s loss needs to fall on quarterback Josh Allen and the offense, which was fully healthy but only scored 10 points through the first 54 minutes of the loss in Week 7 — continuing a troubling trend of slow and sluggish starts.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses how the Bills’ offense continues to look for answers to get back on track as one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL.

Offense continues to get off to slow starts

The Buffalo Bills’ once-potent offense is mired in a first-half scoring slump. Slow starts have plagued Josh Allen and the Bills in each of their last three games, with Buffalo scoring just 10 first-half points in those three games, losing two of three in the process. We hear from Allen, who says he’s trying to stay “low positive.”

Linked here: How Allen and the Bills had less-than-stellar success on play-action passes in the loss to the New England Patriots, who’s really calling the shots on offense, positional grades for the New England game and analysis of why the Bills have a decision to make at linebacker between veteran Tyrel Dodson and rookie Dorian Williams.

Surgery for TE Dawson Knox

Tight end Dawson Knox needs to undergo wrist surgery and will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Latest NFL power rankings

How far did the Bills fall following their disappointing loss to the Patriots?

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings