Buffalo Bills have restructured 2023 contract of LT Dion Dawkins

On Tuesday, Field Yates shared an update on the state of the Buffalo Bills’ salary cap, stating that around $3.9 million in available cap space for 2023 was created by restructuring the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins. Yates pointed out that One Bills Drive’s efforts converted Dawkins’ base salary this season into a signing bonus to free that room up.

Note Yates’ use of word “recently,” which obviously means this move could have happened at essentially any point, given one’s definition of recent.

The Bills recently restructured the contract of LT Dion Dawkins, converting base salary into a signing bonus and creating about $3.9M in 2023 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 24, 2023

Such moves in the NFL — where little in the way of additional facts are provided and no immediate follow-up transaction happens — are rife with speculation by fans. Such was the case with Bills Mafia after learning of general manager Brandon Beane’s moves to free up money for this season, just days ahead of the October 31 trade deadline.

Given Buffalo’s struggles on both offense and defense the past three games, there’s no shortage of suggestions and speculation about just who the Bills are trying to make a trade for, or how else that money could be used. The idea of running back Derrick Henry continues to make rounds, especially with the Tennessee Titans making him available. But does such a move make sense? Of course, those same Titans also roster a wide receiver named DeAndre Hopkins, who chose Tennessee due to the bag awaiting him — rather than a chance at postseason glory. Would that move make sense at this time? Certainly there are other skill players who don’t suit up for the Titans. But at what expense to the team’s draft future?

Considering the amount of injuries on defense, and the quality of starters on Injured Reserve (cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones), will Beane play be to bring in bona fide talent at one of those three positions?

It’s seldom that an in-season trade works out (yes, I see you Christian McCaffrey), especially if that trade doesn’t involve a new contract/extension. Can the Bills expect any player to come in and quickly learn offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s system nearly halfway through the season? Would head coach Sean McDermott trust an outside addition to the defense as a starter? And why make any such trade if the incoming player isn’t going to start?

The vast amount of questions will remain until we find an answer to what may very well end up being a simple task to free up money for in-house players. What do you think’s afoot, Rumblers?