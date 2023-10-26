Bills vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Two weeks, two tough games against sub-par teams. The Buffalo Bills have won and lost close games in consecutive weeks against the New York Giants and the New England Patriots, keeping them in second in the AFC East behind the Miami Dolphins. Up next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sail into Buffalo, with both teams hoping to overcome the divisional losses they suffered last week.

The last time the Bills had a matchup against the Buccaneers was December of 2021, when old rival Tom Brady led his team of pirates in stealing a win from Buffalo to the tune of 33-27. Thursday Night’s game, however, happens to be in Orchard Park, NY and the Bucs won’t have Brady at the helm. Instead, another 2017 draft pick will take the field opposite Josh Allen — Baker Mayfield.

Does Mayfield have enough plundering in his tank to get the job done or will James keep cookin’ his way all over the field?

Here’s how to follow along on Thursday...

Bills-Buccaneers game details

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 8:15 p.m. EDT

8:15 p.m. EDT Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather forecast: Nighttime temperature low of 63 with 21% chance of rain

Nighttime temperature low of 63 with 21% chance of rain Referee: Scott Novak

Bills-Buccaneers TV info

Television broadcast: WIVB, Ch. 4 for those in Buffalo area only

WIVB, Ch. 4 for those in Buffalo area only Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Bills-Buccaneers streaming info

Bills-Buccaneers radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Fichte, Endl & Elmer Eyecare: We Are Focused On You! Take our free smile self-test and schedule an evaluation today at www.fichte.com.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Line 2 Gain, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Circling the Wagons, Ajay’s Analysis, The MafiaCast, That’s A Wrap, Unplugged, TNF Primetime Rumblings, Pregame Rumblings, and MNF Primetime Rumblings

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

Line: Bills -8.5