It’s game night!
The Buffalo Bills (4-3) return home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Thursday Night Football at Highmark Stadium and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game previews, predictions and analysis on what Buffalo needs to do to get back in the win column following a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots.
Previewing Week 8 Bills vs. Buccaneers
Linked here: The challenge the Bills defense will face in trying to stop Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has the second-lowest sack rate in the NFL and has only thrown four interceptions through seven weeks.
Plus, how Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles could challenge Josh Allen with blitz packages, hear from Bills players on why they’re not panicking following a three-game rough patch, examine the role running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid can play to help Buffalo’s offense get back on track, and learn how a quick turnaround could allow the Bills to turn the page following their loss in Foxborough, MA.
- PlayAction column: Baker Mayfield’s revival, Josh Allen’s challenge, Iowa reunion - Buffalo News
- Mark Gaughan: Bills players say laser focus is on Bucs, not on panic button – Buffalo News
- Bills Worry-O-Meter: What concerns our writers ahead of Thursday night vs. Bucs? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 5 things to watch for in Bills vs. Buccaneers | Week 8 TNF - BuffaloBills.com
- Scouting Report: James Cook has been a top-10 running back for Bills this season - Buffalo News
- Top 5 storylines to know for Bills vs. Buccaneers | Week 8 - BuffaloBills.com
- Inside the Bills: Short week provides opportunity to quickly turn the page - Buffalo News
- ‘This is a great opportunity for us’ | On a short week, the Bills are turning the page quickly to Thursday night - BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: McDermott prepared for changes in short week - WGR 550
- Bills take on Buccaneers in Week 8 game that may set course for season: What to know - Democrat & Chronicle
Game night: Bills vs. Buccaneers
Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 8 showdown at Highmark Stadium playing out.
- How we see it: News writers on what they expect for Bills vs. Buccaneers - Buffalo News
- Bills vs. Buccaneers line, odds and predictions: Our experts like Buffalo to beat Tampa Bay - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills try to get back to ‘us being us.’ Prediction, keys to game vs Buccaneers - Democrat & Chronicle
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 8 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 8 expert picks and odds for 49ers vs. Bengals, Giants vs. Jets - The Athletic (subscription required)
Final injury report: Bills vs. Patriots
The Bills have ruled out three players — tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and linebacker LB Baylor Spector (hamstring) — for tonight’s game, while defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) is questionable.
- Bills injury report vs. Buccaneers | Week 8 - BuffaloBills.com
- No timetable yet for Bills’ Dawson Knox after surgery; Quintin Morris out against Tampa Bay – Buffalo News
- Three players out for Bills as they host Tampa Bay - WGR 550
- Bills depleted at tight end heading into Thursday’s game - Buffalo News
- Sean McDermott on Ed Oliver being ready for Thursday night: ‘It’s going to be close’ - Buffalo News
How to follow Bills vs. Buccaneers from home
Not making the trip to Highmark Stadium for the game? No worries, we’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home as the Bills host the Buccaneers!
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Thursday Night Football live stream on Prime Video - newyorkupstate.com
- What channel is Bills vs. Buccaneers game on? TV, time, streaming info - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Buccaneers | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 8 TNF - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 8 schedule: How to watch and stream every game, TV channels, byes, odds - newyorkupstate.com
Josh Allen experimenting with ‘low positive’ mindset
As the Bills go through a rough patch on offense, quarterback Josh Allen says he’s trying to stay in what he calls a “low positive” state of mind. What exactly did Allen mean by that, and why is it important for Allen to think less and focus on playing football?
- Bills’ Josh Allen experimenting with ‘low positive’ mindset, but he may be overthinking it - newyorkupstate.com
- Amid Bills’ slump, Allen aims to think less and ‘just play football’ - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Jim Kubiak: How Patriots’ defense duped, disguised and beat Josh Allen and Bills – Buffalo News
- All-22 review: Did Josh Allen hold the Bills’ offense back against Patriots? - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news
What it will take for the Bills to salvage this season, a list of potential trade targets for general manager Brandon Beane to go after, the news that Buffalo freed up nearly $4 million in cap space by restructuring the contract of starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, find out who will be the Bills Legend of the Game vs. the Buccaneers and more!
- Bills Mailbag: Can this slipping-away season still be saved? – Buffalo News
- NFL trade deadline 2023: DeAndre Hopkins among 10 players Buffalo Bills should target - newyorkupstate.com
- Mueller: Five deals I’d like to see before the NFL trade deadline - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Trade coming? Buffalo Bills restructure Dion Dawkins’ contract freeing up cap space - newyorkupstate.com
- Report: Bills create cap space in advance of trade deadline with Dion Dawkins deal - Buffalo News
- Bills announce Andre Reed as Thursday night’s Legend of the Game - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills lead NFL in salary cap percentage on injured reserve - Buffalo News
- Bills game and afternoon commute to impact traffic Thursday around Orchard Park – Buffalo News
- Ryan Fitzpatrick promises to go shirtless on TNF set if Bills’ Josh Allen does this vs. Buccaneers - newyorkupstate.com
- ‘It’s Fitzmagic’ | Bills greats Stevie Johnson and Ryan Fitzpatrick visit Niagara Falls elementary school - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets: Where to buy cheap Thursday Night Football seats online - newyorkupstate.com
