The Buffalo Bills (4-3) return home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Thursday Night Football at Highmark Stadium and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game previews, predictions and analysis on what Buffalo needs to do to get back in the win column following a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots.

Previewing Week 8 Bills vs. Buccaneers

Linked here: The challenge the Bills defense will face in trying to stop Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has the second-lowest sack rate in the NFL and has only thrown four interceptions through seven weeks.

Plus, how Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles could challenge Josh Allen with blitz packages, hear from Bills players on why they’re not panicking following a three-game rough patch, examine the role running back James Cook and tight end Dalton Kincaid can play to help Buffalo’s offense get back on track, and learn how a quick turnaround could allow the Bills to turn the page following their loss in Foxborough, MA.

Game night: Bills vs. Buccaneers

Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 8 showdown at Highmark Stadium playing out.

Final injury report: Bills vs. Patriots

The Bills have ruled out three players — tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and linebacker LB Baylor Spector (hamstring) — for tonight’s game, while defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) is questionable.

How to follow Bills vs. Buccaneers from home

Not making the trip to Highmark Stadium for the game? No worries, we’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home as the Bills host the Buccaneers!

Josh Allen experimenting with ‘low positive’ mindset

As the Bills go through a rough patch on offense, quarterback Josh Allen says he’s trying to stay in what he calls a “low positive” state of mind. What exactly did Allen mean by that, and why is it important for Allen to think less and focus on playing football?

Even more Bills news

What it will take for the Bills to salvage this season, a list of potential trade targets for general manager Brandon Beane to go after, the news that Buffalo freed up nearly $4 million in cap space by restructuring the contract of starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, find out who will be the Bills Legend of the Game vs. the Buccaneers and more!

