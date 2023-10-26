Quick Out: Buffalo Bills opponent preview — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills will look to right the ship (pun intended) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. Get to know the Buccaneers below.

2023 Season Summary

The Bucs are 3-3 on the season and have already had their bye week. They have been feistier than expected with Baker Mayfield under center. They have a decent shot at the playoffs as they are second in the NFC South.

Head Coach — Todd Bowles

Bowles is in his seventh (partial and full) season as an NFL head coach. His previous stops were three games as the interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins and four seasons running the New York Jets. This is his second season as the head coach in Tampa. He is 37-53 (0.411) in his career as a head coach.

Offensive Coordinator — Dave Canales

This is Canales’ first season with the Bucs and his first season as an NFL OC. Prior to getting the Bucs job Canales spent 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks in various offensive assistant positions. His offense is ranked 23rd in yards per game and 26th in points per game.

Co-Defensive Coordinators - Larry Foote & Kacy Rodgers

Larry Foote and Kacy Rodgers split the defensive coordinator duties in Tampa under Bowles. The Bucs have used this set up since Bowles took over last season. Foote is also listed as the team’s Inside Linebackers coach, while Rodgers is listed as their Defensive Line coach. Interestingly, neither Foote nor Rodgers calls plays — that duty is handled by Bowles. Their defense is ranked 20th in yards per game against and sixth in points per game against.

Offensive Starters

QB : Baker Mayfield

: Baker Mayfield RB : Rachaad White

: Rachaad White WR : Mike Evans

: Mike Evans WR : Chris Godwin

: Chris Godwin TE : Cade Otton

: Cade Otton TE : Ko Kieft

: Ko Kieft LT : Tristan Wirfs

: Tristan Wirfs LG : Matt Feiler

: Matt Feiler C : Robert Hainsey

: Robert Hainsey RG : Cody Mauch

: Cody Mauch RT: Luke Goedeke

Defensive Starters