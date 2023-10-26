Bills vs. Buccaneers: TNF Week 8 Prop Bets, presented by DraftKings

Welcome to this week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! As the teams gear up for an exciting showdown, it’s time to dive into the realm of prop bets with our friends over at DraftKings SportsBook — those intriguing wagers that add an extra layer of excitement to the game. In this article, we’ll discuss my top picks for prop bets that could potentially enhance your viewing experience and even increase your chances of a successful bet. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just joining in for some thrills, sit back, relax, and let’s explore the prop betting opportunities in this exciting matchup.

For the Week 8 Bills vs. Buccaneers game, there are a few prop bets that stand out, and which I’ve placed with our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Josh Allen - Anytime TD Scorer (+130)

Josh Allen has 19 total touchdowns through seven games. For this bet, only four of them matter. For an anytime TD, passing scores don’t count. You either have to be a receiver or a runner to score for this prop to hit. Allen has four rushing touchdowns on the year. Coming into this game there’s been a ton of criticism on how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has utilized Allen in the offense and how he’s virtually taken away the run aspect of Allen’s game. I expect Dorsey to try and quiet the rumblings and get Allen involved early. He’ll have to protect his shoulder, but look for Allen to find pay dirt with his legs.

James Cook Alternate Rushing Yards 60+ (+120)

Cook has run the ball extremely well when given the opportunity this season. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry this year and has been a threat for a huge play every time he sees even the slightest opening. The Buccaneers have a very good run defense as they are the seventh-best statistically as far as yards given up on the ground. But James Cook is shifty, and growing into a competent RB1 right before our eyes. This game will prove it.

Jordan Poyer over 3.5 Tackles (+110)

Don’t you love hearing “He’s washed!” or “He’s lost a step!” when it comes to our two All-Pro Safeties? Well prepare to laugh at those doubters all the way to the bank with this prop bet. Last week, All-Pro Po had 10 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. If that’s losing a step, then please let him lose another. Poyer is one of the cheat codes in head coach Sean McDermott’s defense — someone who helps mitigate deficiencies elsewhere on defense. Without linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones in the lineup, Micah Hyde and Poyer have been used a little more in run support and pressuring the QB. As Jordan would say — I’m expecting “Big Dubs” on this bet.

Prop bets, short for “proposition bets,” are specific wagers made on various events or occurrences within a football game that do not necessarily relate to the final outcome or score. These bets are commonly offered during major football events like the Super Bowl. Prop bets can span a wide range of categories, from player performance and statistics to specific in-game incidents or even elements unrelated to the actual gameplay itself.

Here’s a few examples of how prop bets generally work in football games.

Player Performance: Many prop bets revolve around specific players’ performances during the game. Examples include betting on the total number of passing yards a quarterback will have, whether a running back will score a touchdown, or how many tackles a defensive player might make.

Team Performance: These prop bets focus on team-based statistics, such as the total number of points scored by both teams combined, the margin of victory, or how many touchdowns a team will score in a game.

We kindly request and encourage all individuals to engage in responsible betting practices. While betting can be a fun and exciting activity, it is crucial to approach it with caution and moderation. Remember to set limits for yourself and stick to them. Only wager an amount of money that you are comfortable losing and never go beyond your means. Additionally, ensure that betting remains a form of entertainment, rather than a means to solve financial or personal problems. Always keep in mind that there are risks involved, so it is essential to bet responsibly for your own well-being.