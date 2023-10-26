Buffalo Bills Week 8 inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills made some roster moves prior to tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and those roster moves definitely foreshadowed a slightly different inactive list tonight. The team placed tight end Dawson Knox on injured reserve thanks to his wrist surgery, but they did not elevate practice squad tight end Joel Wilson. They didn’t elevate defensive tackle Eli Ankou, but they did elevate cornerback Josh Norman and wideout Andy Isabella.

Given the injuries the team has dealt with coupled with the defensive issues they had last week against the New England Patriots, it’s understandable that Buffalo might want a different look tonight. Given the issues plaguing the offense of late, it also makes sense that they’ll look a little different in this one.

Who’s in and who’s out for this Thursday night contest? Here is the whole list, which excludes defensive tackle Ed Oliver. He’s ready to roll tonight.

TE Quintin Morris

This was one of the two inactive players we knew about, as head coach Sean McDermott declared three players out earlier this week (tight end Dawson Knox was among them, but given that he’s on IR, he doesn’t count against the active roster). The reserve tight ends behind Dalton Kincaid are likely Reggie Gilliam and David Edwards, who usually play fullback and guard, respectively.

T Alec Anderson

The versatile young lineman is once again a healthy scratch. Ryan Bates serves as the “Jack-of-all-trades,” with Ryan Van Demark as the swing tackle.

G Germain Ifedi

The veteran insurance policy remains just that: an insurance policy. David Edwards is the other reserve lineman.

LB Baylon Spector

Spector has an injured hamstring, so he’s out tonight. Veteran A.J. Klein is active for the first time, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him on defense if McDermott deems rookie Dorian Williams’ play to be subpar.

CB Kaiir Elam

The 2022 first-round pick is a healthy scratch so that the Bills can play 35-year old Josh Norman, who hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the final week of last season. Yikes.

S Damar Hamlin

The reserve safety is a healthy scratch again thanks to the continued good health of the safety room.

Here are the inactives for Tampa Bay. Defensive tackle Vita Via is out tonight.