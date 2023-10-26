Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. EDT, and it’s going to be a big game for both squads here in Orchard Park, NY. For the Bills, a loss would drop them to 4-4 and make it three losses in their last four games. For the Bucs, a loss puts them under .500 at 3-4 overall.

Buffalo has struggled for the last three weeks, which is especially disheartening given that they had a three-week stretch of absolute dominance immediately before this stretch. Between slow starts on offense and injuries eroding the depth on defense, the Bills have had a hard time adjusting.

Quarterback Josh Allen is set to face off against fellow 2018 NFL Draft choice Baker Mayfield. Allen was drafted No. 7 overall thanks to a trade with these Buccaneers. Mayfield, on the other hand, was the first-overall pick in that draft, taken by the Cleveland Browns, the team to which Buffalo had traded their previous starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, in March of 2018.

Both teams are dealing with some injuries along the defensive line, and while defensive tackle Ed Oliver is ready to play after missing last week with an injured toe, Tampa Bay’s Vita Vet is unable to go this week thanks to a groin injury. He was a game-time decision, but he was ultimately ruled out for the night.

This is your open thread for the first half, friends. Please remember to be civil to each other. Toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. And, most importantly, enjoy the game wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!