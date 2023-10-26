Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox placed on Injured Reserve

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has been placed on in-season Injured Reserve (IR) ahead of the team’s Week 8 primetime matchup for Thursday Night Football. Knox underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury he sustained in Week 5 while playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Knox will now miss the Bills’ next four games, which includes tonight’s game against the Buccaneers. Week 12 is the earliest that Knox can return to the team’s active roster, barring any setback. Head coach Sean McDermott did mention that there’s no timeline at this point for Knox’s return to the field.

Bills roster moves ⬇️



- Elevated WR Andy Isabella & CB Josh Norman from the practice squad for tonight's game.



- Placed TE Dawson Knox on Injured Reserve. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 26, 2023

While Knox could have likely played through the injury, head coach Sean McDermott stated that the decision was made due to discomfort and challenges catching the football.

Knox being sidelined puts a bit of a monkey wrench in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s plans to feature 12 personnel. So, too, does the injury sustained by tight end Quintin Morris — the team’s third TE.

With the shortest of weeks to prepare for tonight’s game, fullback Reggie Gilliam and even offensive lineman David Edwards are likely to take snaps at tight end, should Dorsey choose to roll out 12-personnel looks. But with Knox out, it’s likely the Bills operate with more 11 personnel looks, utilizing three wide receivers and one tight end on the field.