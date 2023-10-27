NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Five players the Buffalo Bills could target

The Buffalo Bills are now 4-3 after a surprising and ugly loss against the 2-5 New England Patriots. The offense has yet to find a rhythm in first halves, scoring 10 points combined in their last three games. The Bills’ defense allowed 29 points and the game-winning touchdown drive to quarterback Mac Jones and an offense that averages 14.4 points per game, which is 31st in the NFL.

Now, given what appears to be a bit of trouble at One Bills Drive, the question can be asked: Do the Bills make a move before the October 31 trade deadline?

With the injuries suffered on the defensive side of the ball, one can make a case to go out and get a defensive tackle, linebacker, or even cornerback. The offensive side of the ball has yet to find a rhythm, and the Bills have struggled to find a dependable option in the passing game behind wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Here are some trade targets the Buffalo Bills could consider adding at the trade deadline to help reignite their season.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR (Tennessee Titans)

All summer, Bills fans were clamoring for the team to add Hopkins, and it was reported that the Bills were in contact with Hopkins. At one point, Hopkins was in Canada and posting on his Instagram story about it, so the rumors started to swirl even more. Well, Hopkins instead signed with the Titans to a two-year, $26 million contract — but he hasn’t produced. Through Week 7, Hopkins has 27 receptions for 376 and no touchdowns.

The Titans just traded safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, so they look to be sellers at the deadline. Hopkins is only owed $1.25 million for the remainder of the season, which the Bills can afford. With questions about who can step up behind Diggs, Hopkins makes sense.

Hunter Renfrow, WR (Las Vegas Raiders)

According to Bleacher Report’s NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Las Vegas Raiders and Hunter Renfrow appear motivated to get a trade done.

When the Raiders hired head coach Josh McDaniels, Renfrow’s production declined, and the Raiders tried, unsuccessfully, to shop him in 2022.

Las Vegas would have to eat all of Renfrow’s money so the Bills could trade for him. If that happens, Renfrow will be another option for quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.

Kendall Fuller, CB (Washington Commanders)

The Commanders still owe Fuller just over $4.5 million the rest of the way. If the team can eat half of that, it could become affordable for the Bills to try and get a trade done.

Expectations were high for Fuller in Washington, but he hasn’t lived up to them. The Commanders also 3-4, so the team may look to sell at the deadline. With the injury to star corner Tre’Davious White, acquiring a corner at the deadline would help the Bills.

Donte Jackson, CB (Carolina Panthers)

With the combination of how bad the Panthers have been and how well he would fit in head coach Sean McDermott’s scheme, Donte Jackson could be an option for Buffalo at outside corner.

Jackson was a pre-draft visitor with the Bills in 2018. This season, Jackson has yet to record an interception, and rumors have sparked that the Panthers may move on from him. Again, outside boundary help for Buffalo would improve if they added Jackson.

Harrison Phillips, DT (Minnesota Vikings)

Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips signed with the Vikings during free agency in 2022. His contract is cheap, with the Vikings owing Phillips around $2.5 million the rest of the way.

With the injury to defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (currently on Injured Reserve) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver dealing with a toe injury, Phillips could help as a rotational piece for the defense — which is fairly weak right now in the middle.