 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: Sean McDermott gives his postgame victory speech

It was closer than it had to be, but the Bills pulled it off in the end

By Danyel Geist
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills looking to right ship against Buccaneers in Week 8

View all 39 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...