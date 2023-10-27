Buffalo Rumblinks, 10/27: Recapping the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Bucs

On a short week, the Buffalo Bills welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Highmark Stadium for a Thursday Night Football clash, and Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense got back on track with a 24-18 win in primetime.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the win and offers up observations, positional grades, and report cards as the Bills improve to 5-3 on the year.
Game recap, key plays: Bills rebound vs. Buccaneers
Josh Allen put on a display Thursday night, completing 77.5 percent of his passes and throwing for 324 yards while spreading the ball out to his offensive weapons. Allen also returned to his scrambling ways, showcasing his abilities as a dual-threat QB.
Linked here: a breakdown of the plays that shaped the game — including rookie Dalton Kincaid’s first career touchdown catch, how the Bills perfectly used pre-snap motion to set up Allen’s touchdown toss to Gabe Davis, and Allen’s well-timed 13-yard TD scramble—recap another home night win for Buffalo, and hear from Allen and head coach Sean McDermott on how the Bills bounced back to beat the Bucs.
Observations from Buffalo’s home win vs. Tampa Bay
How Allen and Buffalo’s offense got back on track following a sluggish three-game stretch, how the Bills’ defense was able to make enough stops to pull out the win, why the new normal for Buffalo involves allowing subpar teams to hang around, learn how wide receiver Stefon Diggs was able to fire up the Bills with a passionate pregame speech, and more!
Report cards and positional grades
Catch up on report cards to see what players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s win over the Bucs.
Shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick delights Bills fans
At the urging of Bills fans, Fitzpatrick went shirtless and celebrated with Billy Buffalo after the Bills held off the Buccaneers.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
