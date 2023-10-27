Buffalo Bills passing stats for your Immaculate Grid answers

If you’ve played Immaculate Gridiron before, there have been some times when you were stumped and looking for some choices for your answers. You’re in luck because today, we have some options for you when it comes to the Buffalo Bills passing record books.

The Bills have a bunch of successful quarterbacks, so the lists here have lots of options!

4000-yard passing seasons

Drew Bledsoe

Josh Allen (three times)

3000-yard passing seasons

Jim Kelly (eight times)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (three times)

Tyrod Taylor (two times)

Kyle Orton

Doug Flutie

J.P. Losman

Joe Ferguson

Single-season passing touchdowns

(Only highest total for each player)

Josh Allen (37)

Jim Kelly (33)

Joe Ferguson (26)

Drew Bledsoe (24)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (24)

Tyrod Taylor (20)

Doug Flutie (20)

J.P. Losman (19)

Kyle Orton (18)

Jack Kemp (14)

Dennis Shaw (14)

Todd Collins (12)

Rob Johnson (12)

Alex Van Pelt (12)

Trent Edwards (11)

EJ Manuel (11)

Kelly Holcomb (10)

Johnny Green (10)

Warren Rabb (10)

400-yard passing games

Drew Bledsoe (463, two 400-yard games)

Josh Allen (424 max, four 400-yard games as of publication)

Jim Kelly (403, one time)

300-yard passing games

Josh Allen (23 times as of publication)

Jim Kelly (26 times)

Drew Bledsoe (8 times with Buffalo)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (7 times with Buffalo)

Doug Flutie (4 times with Buffalo)

Tyrod Taylor (1 time)

J.P. Losman (2 times)

Kyle Orton (3 times with Buffalo)

Dennis Shaw (3 times)

Jack Kemp (3 times with Buffalo)

Todd Collins (one time)

Rob Johnson (two times)

Alex Van Pelt (two times)

Kelly Holcomb (one time with Buffalo)

6 touchdown passing games

Jim Kelly (one time)

5+ touchdown passing games

Jim Kelly (three times)

Joe Ferguson (two times)

4+ touchdown passing games

Josh Allen (10 times as of publication)

Jim Kelly (10 times)

Joe Ferguson (five times)

Drew Bledsoe (two times with Buffalo)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (three times with Buffalo)

Kyle Orton (one time with Buffalo)

Dennis Shaw (one time)

Trent Edwards (one time)

3+ touchdown passing games

Josh Allen (22 times as of publication)

Jim Kelly (30 times)

Joe Ferguson (23 times)

Drew Bledsoe (5 times with Buffalo)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (11 times with Buffalo)

Doug Flutie (3 times with Buffalo)

Tyrod Taylor (6 times)

J.P. Losman (3 times)

Kyle Orton (2 times with Buffalo)

Dennis Shaw (two times)

Jack Kemp (6 times with Buffalo)

Tod Collins (one time)

Rob Johnson (three times)

Alex Van Pelt (two times)

Trent Edwards (one time)

Frank Reich (one time with Buffalo)

Games with 4 passing TDs + 1 rushing TD

Josh Allen (three times as of publication)

Games with 3 passing TDs + 2 rushing TDs

Josh Allen (one time as of publication)

Games with 3 passing TDs + 1 rushing TD

Josh Allen (eight times as of publication)

Drew Bledsoe (one time)

Tyrod Taylor (two times)

Jack Kemp (two times with Buffalo)

Rob Johnson (one time)

Games with 2 passing TDs + 2 rushing TDs