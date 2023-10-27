I woke up dragging Friday morning. Even without writing after the game, the Buffalo Bills playing in prime time means I was up past midnight like many of the rest of you. And that’s without actually attending the game.

I have kids so it’s different for me than some of you. They have to go to school regardless of my late night. Alarm is set for 6:45 regardless.

In my previous job as a teacher, I would take a personal day. It was obvious, I know, but I wouldn’t have been good to anyone sleep-deprived. With the job I have now, I have the flexibility to go back to bed once I drop them off, and I grabbed a quick 30 minutes before I went to the office today. After the Sunday night game against the Giants, it was a two-hour morning nap.

The Bills have one more 1:00 p.m. Eastern game left on the schedule, and if you want to be an old man that yells at clouds about the schedule in the comments, be my guest. My specific weekend question for you today:

How does your life schedule change the morning after a Bills late-night game? What adjustments do you make?

