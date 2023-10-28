The Buffalo Bills picked up a much-needed victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night at Highmark Stadium to improve to 5-3.

While the offense definitely looked more impressive than it had during a recent three-game slide and the defense came up with the crucial stops, there are still some major areas of concern for Buffalo heading into the second half of the season.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by identifying a few trade targets for Bills general manager Brandon Beane to go after ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline.

Potential trade targets for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills’ defense has declined since All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White and the unheralded defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were lost to injuries earlier in the year.

If general manager Brandon Beane is willing to wheel and deal, there are more than a few ways he could address the holes on his roster before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. We run through some of the potential trade targets — including a few former Bills who make sense to reacquire in Minnesota Vikings’ defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Levi Wallace — and explore how the restructuring of starting left tackle Dion Dawkins’ contract cleared cap space for a potential trade.

Observations from Buffalo’s home win vs. Tampa Bay

How the Bills’ offense was able to snap out of its funk by turning to a no-huddle attack while getting more involvement from its play makers, including wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who enjoyed a career day by hauling in six catches for 92 yards. Plus, positional grades, how Buffalo’s receivers were able to pile up the yards after the catch in the win, and other key takeaways from the Bills’ 24-18 win.

Even more Bills news

We get an update on quarterback Josh Allen’s injured throwing shoulder, hear from head coach Sean McDermott on why he benched cornerback Kaiir Elam, and find out how rookie tight Dalton Kincaid is enjoying serving as one of Allen’s top targets.

