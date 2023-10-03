FOCO Buffalo Bills Snoopy Peanuts® Bighead Bobble

If you’re reading this on the day it’s published, then you still have time to mark your calendar. October 4, 1950 was the first appearance of the most famous beagle in the world. Debuting mere days into the existence of Peanuts®, Snoopy has become one of the most iconic characters in comics/cartoon history. So maybe you’d like to celebrate the little guy for his birthday!

Wait a minute, this is a site for all things Buffalo Bills! What’s with all this Snoopy business? First off, Snoopy is awesome. He’s welcome anywhere and don’t you forget that. The dude took on the Red Baron! Second, FOCO’s newest Peanuts® collaboration features Snoopy in full Bills regalia.

Some might say he’s going to be fined for a uniform violation for hitting the field without a facemask, but I say he’s the cutest 9.5” Buffalo Bills bobble ever. And that’s saying a lot considering we’ve seen the likes of Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, Tre’Davious White, and more in our recent bobblin’ journey.

Limited to 150 units, this collectible might be gone before you know it. Don’t let it slip away like a football pulled away riiiiiiiight before Charlie Brown kicks it. Instead, act right away so you can do a happy dance that involves a bit of shoulder shruggin’ and foot shufflin’ as your filthy friend jams away on an upright bass. It’s an oddly specific celebration I’ll admit, but it feels right for the occasion.

You can snag your own Buffalo Bills Snoopy right here and/or check out other items in the FOCO Buffalo Bills collection.

