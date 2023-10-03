One-Stat Recap: Josh Allen dominates the Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen dominated the Miami Dolphins in their big Week 4 win at home in front of Bills Mafia. Every phase of the game was firing on all cylinders at Highmark Stadium, but it was Allen who put up a stat line that has only been seen once before in the NFL.

Allen finished his day against his favorite division rival with five total touchdowns — four through the air and one on the ground. He added 320 passing yards and finished the game with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. This stat line of three or more passing touchdowns, one or more rushing touchdowns, 300 or more passing yards, and a perfect passer rating has only been done once before in the league. Now fellow-division-rival Aaron Rodgers is the only other quarterback to accomplish this. He did so in 2019 during the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Oakland Raiders.

Here’s to more (positive) stat lines that have only been accomplished once in NFL history from Allen.