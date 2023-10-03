Bills Reacts Survey Week 5: Will Josh Allen win AP NFL MVP in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Buffalo Bills find themselves atop the AFC East, sitting with a 3-1 record after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. That victory gave the Bills an early half-game lead on their divisional foes — one that could prove vital at season’s end. In Week 18, the gang at One Bills Drive will pack up the show and head to South Beach to close out the regular season against those same Dolphins.

Much can change between now and then, and it’s never wise to put too much stock into any quarter-pole victory. But, if anything, it’s now clear that Buffalo’s fully capable of playing at a level far beyond Miami’s prolific offense. Sunday’s dominance was all-encompassing, featuring a defense that cared little for what quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins did in Week 3.

Quarterback Josh Allen played lights out — on a level we hadn’t seen prior to this past weekend. At game’s end, Allen posted a perfect QB rating of 158.3. His stats speak to the surgical success Allen found, going 21-of-25 for 320 yards with four passing touchdowns; and including four rushes for 17 yards with one rushing score.

A month in, Allen has once again firmly placed himself in the conversation as the league’s best player. He has a real chance to earn AP NFL MVP honors at season’s end, and he’s the current leader in the clubhouse.

Clearly, he’s spending too much time playing golf and focusing on non-football things. Right? Now, yes, it’s true that Allen’s the fourth player to take control as the odds-on-favorite in four weeks (the other three also QBs). And sure, things are likely to change given the week-to-week nature that is the NFL.

But stop and think about this for a minute: Is this Allen’s year? As a player, Allen continues to improve in every way, enhancing his ability to take complete control of a game. New this season, instead of Allen shouldering the entire load, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has begun crafting a refined attack to lift QB1 up — giving Allen additional outlets that allow him to succeed at all levels of the field.

Things didn’t begin well for Josh Allen this season. He was off his game in Week 1, forcing plays that didn’t need to be made. But since that loss to the New York Jets, Allen has been incredible. He’s the best version of himself we’ve ever seen. Losing that way in MetLife Stadium has given Allen a new source of motivation, and the league’s on notice.

Allen currently leads the league in completion percentage (74.8%) — among true quarterbacks. He’s currently second among quarterbacks in touchdowns with nine. His passing yards rank him sixth in the NFL, at 1,048. Allen’s expected completion percentage sits at 67% and his aggressive rate ranks second in the league at 18.5%. His overall quarterback rating is 106.7, with QBR of 72.6.

Allen’s stat line through four games: 101-of-135 for 1,048 yards (74.8%), 9 passing TDs, 4 INTs; 16 carries for 106 yards with 4 rushing TDs

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

It’s possible we’ve yet to see the best from Allen this season and beyond, but through four weeks he seems intent on reminding the league about his talents.

So tells us, Buffalo Rumblers:

Are you confident the Bills are headed in the right direction after Week 4? Do you believe Bills QB Josh Allen will win NFL MVP this season?