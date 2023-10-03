Buffalo Bills sign CB Herb Miller III to team’s practice squad

Following Monday’s news that confirmed Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, the team made a roster move to add depth to the cornerback room.

Cornerback Herb Miller III has signed with the team’s practice squad, while wide receiver Marcell Ateman has been released from Buffalo’s group of developmental players.

Roster move: Signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. Released WR Marcell Ateman from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/uGeFOdQUqx — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 3, 2023

The Bills’ official PR social media account shows Miller in a Carolina Panthers uniform, which undoubtedly had many among Bills Mafia panning this as yet another in the long pipeline of Charlotte-to-Orchard Park moves. Miller joined the Panthers this past January, signing a reserve/futures deal with the club. Carolina ultimately released him at the end of training camp in August of 2023.

But to consider only his time with the Panthers would mean ignoring Miller’s roots, and his having initially been a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his rookie season in 2020. After a season with the Bucs, Miller moved on to the Cleveland Browns — spending time with their organization from 2021-2022.

For his career, the 6’2”, 190-pound Miller has appeared in 17 games, hauling in one interception and one fumble recovery, adding a pass defense while also making 11 tackles (10 solo) between two franchises.

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)