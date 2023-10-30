Bills open as slight underdogs against Bengals for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 9

Next Sunday night, November 5 at 8:20 PM, football fans will be treated to an exciting matchup between the Buffalo Bills (5-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). With both teams carrying a respectable record, this game promises to be an intense battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Prior to diving into the key details of the game, it’s essential to understand some of the betting terminologies associated with the matchup — the spread, over/under, and moneyline, as well as the significance of the +/- indicators.

1. Spread: The spread refers to a handicap placed on the favored team in an attempt to level the playing field. In this case, the Bengals are the favorites, signified by their -1.5 point spread. If you were to bet on the Bengals, they would need to win the game by more than 1.5 points for your wager to be successful.

2. Over/Under: The over/under sets a predicted total score for both teams combined. In this matchup, the over/under is set at 47 points. You can wager either ‘over’ the predicted total or ‘under’ it. If the final score reaches or exceeds the predicted 47 points, the ‘over’ bet would be successful.

3. Moneyline: The Moneyline represents a straightforward bet on which team will win the game outright. The positive (+) and negative (-) signs indicate the perceived strength of the teams. In this case, a +100 Moneyline for the Bills means that if you bet $100 on the Bills to win, you would win $100 if they were successful. On the other hand, a -180 Moneyline for the Bengals indicates that in order to win $100 by betting on the Bengals, you would have to wager $180.

Eager for revenge after their playoffs loss to the Bengals in January, the Bills are looking to make a statement in this matchup. This is the first game they’ve opened as underdogs. They’re coming off a solid victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 24-18 this past Thursday. The win provided the Bills with much-needed momentum for the offense, and it will look to carry that strong performance into Sunday night.

The Bengals are riding a wave of confidence after an impressive triumph over the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend. With a convincing 31-17 win, they showcased their potential and will aim to continue their winning streak against the Bills. The Bengals’ victory has bolstered their spirits, making them a formidable opponent for the Bills.

Do you think the Bills beat the Bengals and the spread? Or do the Bengals maintain their dominance against the Bills at home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to stay up to date with Buffalo Rumblings and look for my exclusive interview with Bills safety Damar Hamlin next Sunday on the Pregame Rumblings pod presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.