The Buffalo Bills once again entered the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations, and while the team has posted some impressive performances — including a 48-20 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins — they’ve also endured some mind-numbing efforts, including losses to the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Buffalo has gone 5-3 through the first eight weeks, showing that sometimes they can be an elite team, and other times they’re just an average squad.

So as the Bills head into Week 9, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by identifying what we’ve learned about these Bills through their first eight games.

What we’ve learned about Bills through eight games

The Buffalo Bills are one of 14 NFL teams that has either two or three losses on the season. They’ve won games they could have easily lost — against the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and lost games they could have won thanks to sluggish first-half performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Patriots.

So just how good are these 2023 Bills? Linked here: how quarterback Josh Allen is completing passes at a higher clip than anyone else in the league, why Buffalo’s defense is struggling to close out games, how defensive end Leonard Floyd has been a tremendous acquisition, why Buffalo’s offense has been quite efficient once it enters the red zone, and identify a few players who have made their presence felt through the first eight weeks.

Potential trade options for Buffalo

Why Denver Broncos’ linebacker Josey Jewell would be an ideal fit to replace the hole left in Buffalo’s defense since Matt Milano was injured, hear why cornerback is another position general manager Brandon Beane could address before Tuesday’s trade deadline, and revisit some other potential trade targets for the Bills.

Even more Bills news

Reasons for Bills fans to be encouraged and reasons to be worried following Buffalo’s 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the significance of Josh Allen’s success on designed runs in the win over the Bucs, praise legendary sportscaster Al Michaels for his call of the Thursday Night Football game, and more!

