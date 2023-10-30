The Buffalo Bills once again entered the 2023 season with Super Bowl aspirations, and while the team has posted some impressive performances — including a 48-20 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins — they’ve also endured some mind-numbing efforts, including losses to the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
Buffalo has gone 5-3 through the first eight weeks, showing that sometimes they can be an elite team, and other times they’re just an average squad.
So as the Bills head into Week 9, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by identifying what we’ve learned about these Bills through their first eight games.
What we’ve learned about Bills through eight games
The Buffalo Bills are one of 14 NFL teams that has either two or three losses on the season. They’ve won games they could have easily lost — against the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and lost games they could have won thanks to sluggish first-half performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Patriots.
So just how good are these 2023 Bills? Linked here: how quarterback Josh Allen is completing passes at a higher clip than anyone else in the league, why Buffalo’s defense is struggling to close out games, how defensive end Leonard Floyd has been a tremendous acquisition, why Buffalo’s offense has been quite efficient once it enters the red zone, and identify a few players who have made their presence felt through the first eight weeks.
- Analysis: 10 things we’ve learned about Bills during their 5-3 start - Buffalo News
- Five Bills players making an impact halfway through the season - BuffaloBIlls.com
Potential trade options for Buffalo
Why Denver Broncos’ linebacker Josey Jewell would be an ideal fit to replace the hole left in Buffalo’s defense since Matt Milano was injured, hear why cornerback is another position general manager Brandon Beane could address before Tuesday’s trade deadline, and revisit some other potential trade targets for the Bills.
- Buffalo Bills Trade Idea: Land Denver Broncos LB Josey Jewell? - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- NFL trade deadline 2023: Buffalo Bills reportedly scanning trade market for this position - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL trade deadline 2023: DeAndre Hopkins among 10 players Buffalo Bills should target - newyorkupstate.com
- Mueller: Five deals I’d like to see before the NFL trade deadline - The Athletic (subscription required)
- What the Buffalo Bills need most at the NFL trade deadline is not a trade at all - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news
Reasons for Bills fans to be encouraged and reasons to be worried following Buffalo’s 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the significance of Josh Allen’s success on designed runs in the win over the Bucs, praise legendary sportscaster Al Michaels for his call of the Thursday Night Football game, and more!
- Josh Allen, Bills offense get right vs. Buccaneers, Jordan Poyer’s demise greatly exaggerated (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Mark Gaughan: Rare designed draw highlights Bills’ approach to Josh Allen’s rushing - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: Like RJ and Van, Al Michaels has a superpower calling Buffalo games - Buffalo News
- Patriots’ Christian Barmore fined $13K for hit on Bills QB Josh Allen - Buffalo News
