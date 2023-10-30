Buffalo Bills sign RB Leonard Fournette to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have added 28-year-old veteran running back Leonard Fournette to the team’s practice squad, following an incoming player physical. Senior NFL insider Diana Russini of The Athletic was the first to verify the signing, sighting sources.

With running back Damien Harris still on Injured Reserve (IR) following a scary neck injury, the Bills were down to three running backs (James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson), all of whom are part of the team’s 53-man active roster.

In six NFL seasons having time split evenly between two teams, Fournette has 1,132 carries for 4,478 yards with 34 touchdowns, adding 312 receptions for 2,219 yards and seven TDs as a receiver.

In recent seasons, Fournette’s name has been associated with playoff football. “Playoff Lenny” as he’s become known has 152 carries for 604 yards with 9 TDs; adding 35 receptions for 254 yards and one TD in nine playoff games.

There had been a fair amount of discussion around the idea of the Bills signing Fournette, leading up to the 2023 regular season, through the early, going, and continuing now in the days leading up to the NFL trade deadline of October 31. Instead of having to barter with another team, One Bills Drive was able to bring in Fournette as a free agent. Jordan Schultz was the first to report Fournette’s impending signing with Buffalo.

Most of Bills Mafia likely remembers a well-documented sideline fight involving Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and then-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. The heavyweight fisticuffs led to both players being ejected in-game. It remains to be seen if and when Fournette signs to the team’s active 53-man roster where his locker will be and who the team will assign as his roommate for the road.