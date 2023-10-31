The Buffalo Bills have claimed the AFC East title in each of the last three seasons, but so far through eight games in 2023, the Bills have some holes that need to be addressed if they want to make a run at the Super Bowl.
Buffalo has gone 5-3 through the first eight weeks, showing that sometimes they can be an elite team, and other times they’re just an average squad.
As general managers around the league prepare for the annual trade deadline, which comes at 4 p.m. EDT today, Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by identifying a few trade targets that make sense for general manager Brandon Beane to pursue before the deadline, including a young, talented cornerback who could be on his way out of Chicago.
NFL’s trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET Today
Jaylon Johnson has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears, and he is precisely the type of cornerback Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott covets. He’s an ideal fit for their zone scheme as an athletic cover man who can disrupt the passing lanes, and is a consistent tackler and an effective blitzer. Catch up on why Johnson makes a ton of sense for the Bills to acquire, and hear why cornerback is another position Beane could address. Plus, other viable trade targets for the Bills, including why a reunion with former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips makes a ton of sense.
RB Leonard Fournette joining Bills practice squad
With running back Damien Harris sidelined indefinitely due to a neck injury, the Bills went out and signed talented veteran running back Leonard Fournette to the team’s practice squad. Fournette, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has rushed for 4,478 yards (4.0 yards per rush) with 34 touchdowns and added 312 receptions for 2,219 yards and seven TDs in 79 career games.
Even more Bills news
Grades from Buffalo's win over Tampa Bay, plus former Bills' center Eric Wood's thoughts on the victory, and more!
