NFL trade deadline 2023 — open thread

Apart from our focused interest in the Buffalo Bills, the annual NFL trade deadline is a highly anticipated day on the calendar for many within Bills Mafia not only hoping to see One Bills Drive make a splash move, but to keep an eye on Buffalo’s competition.

It’s often said that without deadlines, nothing would ever be accomplished. That’s especially true in the NFL, where all 32 teams wait until the very last minute to make their moves relinquishing talent in the name of cap space, while other teams give in to the idea of FOMO, and simply can’t remain on the sideline.

It took some time for this year’s NFL trade deadline to gain real legs, but here we are. While there were rumors of a potential reunion involving Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace, who recently lost his starting job to Joey Porter Jr. To this point, no moves have been made.

The Washington Commanders continue doing Washington Football Team things, dealing both Montez Sweat and Chase Young to NFC foes. Sweat reportedly joins the Chicago Bears, a team in need of massive defensive help, in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Young is headed to the San Francisco 49ers reuniting with edge rusher Nick Bosa, and giving the Niners yet another elite defensive player.

There are no shortage of moves now, with just an hour to go before trade opportunities to into pumpkins. Will the Buffalo Bills join in the festivities, or will they continue to pluck apples from the free-agency tree?

Here’s your open thread for the remainder of the trade window. Should any Bills-centric news break, we’ll bring you that content in a separate(s) post.