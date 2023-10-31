Buffalo Bills trade for Packers CB Rasul Douglas, per report

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly made a trade with the Green Bay Packers to bring cornerback Rasul Douglas to One Bills Drive.

Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news, though it’s important to note that nothing has been made official from the Bills or Packers to this point. As such, specifics surrounding the trade have not been made available. Also per Rapoport, the Bills are sending the Packers a third-round pick in 2024 for a 2024 fifth-round pick and Douglas.

We’ll have much more on the Buffalo Bills’ trade for Rasul Douglas as news becomes available. Keep it locked in with Buffalo Rumblings for all your Bills news and needs!