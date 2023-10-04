The Buffalo Bills thoroughly dominated the Miami Dolphins during a convincing 48-20 victory in Week 4, as quarterback Josh Allen accounted for five touchdowns (four passing), wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in three receiving TDs, and Buffalo’s defense made life miserable for Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with final thoughts from Buffalo’s squishing of the Fish, including another unassuming but phenomenal performance from defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.

Final thoughts on Bills’ dominance of Dolphins

While defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Ed Oliver drew plenty of praise after harassing Tua Tagovailoa, DaQuan Jones quietly posted another outstanding effort in Buffalo’s win over Miami, recording a sack, hitting Tagovailoa twice and making two big tackles.

What else stood out from the win? Head coach Sean McDermott kept several of his defensive starters in for the whole game out of respect for the explosive Miami offense, Rousseau showcased his versatility along Buffalo’s defensive line, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called a phenomenal game that kept the Dolphins’ defense off balance, and more!

Von Miller eyes return to practice Wednesday

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller has been recovering from an ACL tear suffered during Buffalo’s win over the Detroit Lions last Thanksgiving. The talented edge rusher says he plans on returning to practice on Wednesday, with an eye on playing when the Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Latest NFL power rankings

Where do the Bills check in following their third straight dominant victory?

Even more Bills news

We hear from former Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Bill Cowher on how his coaching career is similar to Sean McDermott’s first six years in Buffalo. Plus, how Jim Nantz and Tony Romo handled Buffalo’s blowout win over Miami and see how McDermott delivered a clutch coaching performance in leading the Bills past the Dolphins.

