The Buffalo Bills thoroughly dominated the Miami Dolphins during a convincing 48-20 victory in Week 4, as quarterback Josh Allen accounted for five touchdowns (four passing), wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in three receiving TDs, and Buffalo’s defense made life miserable for Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with final thoughts from Buffalo’s squishing of the Fish, including another unassuming but phenomenal performance from defensive tackle DaQuan Jones.
Final thoughts on Bills’ dominance of Dolphins
While defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Ed Oliver drew plenty of praise after harassing Tua Tagovailoa, DaQuan Jones quietly posted another outstanding effort in Buffalo’s win over Miami, recording a sack, hitting Tagovailoa twice and making two big tackles.
What else stood out from the win? Head coach Sean McDermott kept several of his defensive starters in for the whole game out of respect for the explosive Miami offense, Rousseau showcased his versatility along Buffalo’s defensive line, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey called a phenomenal game that kept the Dolphins’ defense off balance, and more!
- Upon Further Review: Unassuming DaQuan Jones making plenty of noise in middle of the Bills’ defense - Buffalo News
- Bills stuck with defensive starters throughout win over Dolphins - Buffalo News
- Position grades: Greg Rousseau makes impact at DE, DT vs. Dolphins - Buffalo News
- Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills mixed personnel a ton to keep Miami off balance - Buffalo News
- Steady offensive line, explosive plays impress OC Ken Dorsey in Bills’ 48-20 win over Miami - BuffaloBills.com
- How Bills OC Ken Dorsey is unlocking best parts of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Week 4 takeaways: Bills deflate Dolphins; Bears collapse; what’s the 49ers’ weakness? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- What They’re Saying: Buffalo Bills drawing praise from national media during three-game win streak - BuffaloBills.com
Von Miller eyes return to practice Wednesday
Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller has been recovering from an ACL tear suffered during Buffalo’s win over the Detroit Lions last Thanksgiving. The talented edge rusher says he plans on returning to practice on Wednesday, with an eye on playing when the Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
- Bills’ Von Miller says he plans to return to practice Wednesday - Buffalo News
- Von Miller to return to Bills practice this week - WGR 550
- Bills notebook: Damar Hamlin returns; Von Miller plans to practice Wednesday - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Von Miller says whether he’s a good bet to play vs Jaguars on Sunday - newyorkupstate.com
Latest NFL power rankings
Where do the Bills check in following their third straight dominant victory?
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers reclaim No. 1 spot; Seahawks, Buccaneers crack top 10 - NFL.com
- NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Buccaneers balling without Tom Brady; Texans climbing, Steelers fall seven spots - CBSSports.com
- 2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Bills make a statement, Giants freefalling | FOX Sports
- NFL power rankings: Bills bump Chiefs, Dolphins to challenge 49ers; Steelers, Bengals plummet for Week 5 | Sporting News
- PFT’s Week 5 2023 NFL power rankings - NBC Sports
- NFL Power Rankings Week 5: 49ers, Eagles rule and Dolphins tumble on Chaos Week - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN
- Bills power rankings: Is Buffalo the third best team in the NFL? - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news
We hear from former Pittsburgh Steelers’ coach Bill Cowher on how his coaching career is similar to Sean McDermott’s first six years in Buffalo. Plus, how Jim Nantz and Tony Romo handled Buffalo’s blowout win over Miami and see how McDermott delivered a clutch coaching performance in leading the Bills past the Dolphins.
- Bill Cowher on Sean McDermott’s Super Bowl quest: ‘I’ve been right where he’s at’ - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo pass around the glory for multiple Bills in halting Miami revolution - Buffalo News
- Dolphins-Bills, CBS and how up-tempo games can test broadcasts: Media Circus - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL’s best and worst Week 4 coaching decisions: Sean McDermott, Shane Steichen shine - The Athletic (subscription required)
