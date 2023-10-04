2024 NFL Draft: College Football Recap, Week 5

Week 5 of the college football season didn’t bring us any stunning upsets among ranked powers, but it did give fans some close contests between ranked programs and eye-popping results to take note of.

Twenty-second ranked Florida was run out of Lexington by way of a lopsided 33-14 loss to Kentucky in an SEC matchup. Thirteeenth-ranked LSU and No. 20 Ole Miss put together an instant classic in Oxford that saw the Rebels compile a single-game yardage record en route to a closely fought 55-49 upset win that came down to the wire. The same kind of excitement was had in Durham, NC where No. 11 Notre Dame knocked off No. 17 Duke. Blue Devils starting quarterback Riley Leonard went down with what appeared to be a serious lower body injury at the end of the game.

Let’s dive in to three prospects who impressed this past week on the field.

Kentucky RB Ray Davis Runs Wild Against Florida

The Florida Gators had been strong up front as a run defense through four games. That sentiment stood until the Gators rolled up into Lexington and Kentucky’s Ray Davis exploded for 280 yards rushing on 26 carries with three touchdowns. He had 141 yards in the first quarter. Davis had some nice holes to run through, but he was simply running through arm tackles and making things happen at a special level on Saturday. Then he had the juice to turn it up for big yardage with his 5’10” 215-pound frame.

The 2024 running back class is looking for some more names to emerge. Davis is showing up on the map in a big way, especially after the way he ran on Saturday afternoon.

#Kentucky RB Ray Davis was so, so good today vs. UF. Showed NFL vision, feet, finishing toughness. 280 rush yards and 4 total TDs.



Inspiring journey too. Spent most of his childhood in foster care or homeless. Always humble and driven. pic.twitter.com/eIegDpW9CA — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 1, 2023

Georgia TE Brock Bowers Refuses to Let ‘Dawgs Lose On The Plains

There are a number of special blue-chip prospect players at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft at this time, one of whom is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. He wasn’t heavily involved in the first-half plan for the Bulldogs who struggled to consistently move the ball along with a couple of turnovers that nearly saw Auburn pull the upset.

Bowers wouldn’t let the team lose on Saturday despite bracket coverage and the Tigers absolutely throwing the kitchen sink at him with what’s considered one of the best defensive back units in the country. Bowers put together two absolutely spectacular catches that some players will never do once in their entire career as a tight end — and Bowers made those two catches on consecutive plays. He’s a special player who played like that on Saturday in a big moment.

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean Does It All For The Hawkeyes

There might not be a more intriguing defensive prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class than Iowa’s Cooper DeJean. The true junior has played outside cornerback, dime linebacker, and nickel corner. He also doubles as the Hawkeyes’ punt returner where he showed up in a big way this week.

HAWKEYES TAKE THE LEAD.



: NBC pic.twitter.com/B6UEmFlLcN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 1, 2023

DeJean had a key interception where he shut down an isolated double move and easily came down with the interception. Later in the game, he returned a punt 70 yards to the house for a touchdown to seal the game. DeJean is a special talent with traits that are easy to envision him being a first-round prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.