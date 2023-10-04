Bills vs. Jaguars: Some new names on the first injury report of Week 5

The Buffalo Bills have just two more days on this side of the Atlantic before they board a Friday night flight to London where they’ll meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

In today’s practice, we saw some familiar faces return and a couple of new ones sit out.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/qW6cSnRHA6 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 4, 2023

Defensive end Greg Rousseau was a non-participant in today’s practice with what’s listed as a foot injury. While we don’t know what that means — contusion, sprain, fracture, something else completely — we can see where defensive tackle Ed Oliver fell on Rousseau’s foot during last Sunday’s game.

Better view of the play on All-22, looks like Oliver’s left knee falls onto Rosseau’s right foot.



Hopefully just a contusion or sprain, can’t rule out fracture considering how much force Oliver generates falling.



Credit: @ErikJTurner pic.twitter.com/xmTJSyBckx — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 4, 2023

Not having the 6’6” pass rusher who has already recorded three sacks and a forced fumble this season could be a blow to a Bills defense that seems to have found their identity early in the 2023 NFL season. But, before you start trying to fill his spot, watch the videos below…. Von Miller is back. Miller practiced — opening the 21-day window in which Buffalo will need to officially add him back to their 53-man roster sometime within the next three weeks. Having Miller that much closer to playing in a game is a welcome sight.

Von Miller returned to #Bills practice today sporting a heavy brace. Didn’t appear to be inhibited much during the portion of practice open to the media. pic.twitter.com/9g7hYg5ol0 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) October 4, 2023

By now, we all know that Buffalo’s All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his Achilles during Sunday’s domination of the Miami Dolphins. With white now out for the season, it’s good to see that second-year cornerback Christian Benford was in practice — even if it was in a limited fashion.

Benford left the game after a collision with Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert left him grabbing for his right shoulder. After some time in the X-Ray room, Benford was back out on the field for special teams.

Safety Jordan Poyer was practicing for the first time in over a week since he banged up his knee in the Bills’ Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders.

Poyer missed all of last week and then Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out of last week’s AFC East showdown before Friday’s practice even began. Seeing him back working is a positive sign for the 32-year-old team leader.

What McDermott didn’t mention in his pre-practice meeting with the media was that both tight end Dawson Knox (quad) and running back Damien Harris (neck) were going to be limited today. That was new information that we saw come out after the Bills wrapped up the day’s practice, and we don’t have any information on either the extent of their injuries or when and how they occurred.

Tomorrow’s mid-week injury report will hopefully give us a better idea of how Poyer, Benford, and Rousseau are trending, and who to expect to be in blue when the Bills take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.