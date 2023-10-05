‘Thursday Night Football’ Bears vs. Commanders ‘Thursday Night Football’ prediction and open thread

In tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, the Chicago Bears (+7) will face off against the Washington Commanders (-7). Both teams come into the matchup with different expectations after their recent performances. The Bears are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss, while the Commanders hope to maintain the momentum they gained despite a recent defeat.

If you’re looking to wager on tonight’s game, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have a few enticing options to consider.

The over/under (point total) is set at 44.5 points

Moneyline for Washington is -305, Chicago is +245

Let’s discuss the finer details about the Bears and Commanders, plus some of the keys to watch for in tonight’s game. Two reminders to consider from Week 4:

The Bears are coming off a 31-28 loss against the Denver Broncos

The Commanders are coming off a 34-31 loss to the defending NFC Champions, Philadelphia Eagles

The Bears’ Offensive Upsurge:

Despite a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to the Broncos, the Bears witnessed quarterback Justin Fields deliver one of his best performances as a professional. Fields showcased his potential by completing 28-of-35 passes for an impressive 335 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. His connection with wide receiver D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet added further reliability to the passing game, complemented by running back Khalil Herbert’s 100-yard rushing performance.

Challenges on the Defensive End:

Chicago’s defense, however, has failed to live up to the expectations of fans. While linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards have shown proficiency in tackling, the team has struggled to get off the field on crucial downs. Improving their defensive performance will be crucial if the Bears hope to turn their season around.

Commanders’ Encouraging Performance:

Although the Washington Commanders suffered a 34-31 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their previous game, they showed promising signs of improvement. Quarterback Sam Howell, under the guidance of assistant head coach Eric Bieniemy, has demonstrated his potential as a solid starter in the NFL. With the exception of their game against the Bills, the Commanders have managed to score 30 points twice and 20 points in another game, displaying progress in their offensive capabilities compared to last season.

Prediction: Commanders Secure Victory and Cover the Spread

Given the struggles of the Bears’ defense and the Commanders’ offensive improvements, I predict that the Washington Commanders will emerge victorious in this game. The Commanders’ ability to get the most out of young players, coupled with their recent offensive prowess, could prove to be too challenging for the Bears to handle.

My final score prediction for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup is:

Washington Commanders 31, Chicago Bears 19