The Buffalo Bills enjoyed a near-perfect day in throttling the Miami Dolphins 48-20 in Week 4, but the result came with one major negative: talented cornerback Tre’Davious White injured his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

This is a terrible blow for a Bills defense that has been a formidable squad through the first four games. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining who steps up and takes White’s place as an outside boundary cornerback?

What do the Bills do with CB Tre’Davious White sidelined?

For the second time in three seasons, Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending injury, devastating news for White, who was rounding into form as one of the league’s top corners. We hear from head coach Sean McDermott on White’s injury, plus read about who will step up with White sidelined for the rest of the year.

Von Miller returns to practice

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer tore his ACL during a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving last year, a little more than 10 months after suffering the injury, Miller was a limited participant in Buffalo’s practice session on Wednesday. Miller said afterwards he did not feel any limitations with his knee, good news for Buffalo’s defense moving forward.

QB Josh Allen putting it all together

Quarterback Josh Allen was perfect in dissecting the Miami Dolphins, completing 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards with four passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Read why Allen’s best version of himself was on display in the beatdown of the Dolphins as Allen once again captured the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

