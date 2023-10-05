Von Miller will travel with Buffalo Bills to London for Week 5

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller returned the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, his first action with the team since suffering an ACL injury on Thanksgiving Day last season.

Following a second successful day of practice for Miller, who has said he didn’t feel any limitation with his knee, Miller is a go to travel with his teammates for the Bills’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller is making the trip to London with his teammates and his first two practices back gave him no issues. This gives him a chance to play against the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/tfC6Aouxf2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2023

Through four games in the 2023 NFL season, Buffalo’s defense has played like a ravenous wolf pack. As a unit, Buffalo’s defense allows an average of 13.8 points per game, 288 total yards per game (118.5 rush / 169.5 pass), while generating 16 sacks and 11 turnovers. With Miller seemingly set to return to the active lineup soon, if not this weekend, it’s reasonable to expect the production to increase.

Yes, Miller’s likely to need some time to re-acclimate to the rigors of NFL football. He’s absent a full offseason training regimen with the team — from spring workouts, to minicamps, in-depth training camp, and of course any preseason action to get up to speed. But the 34-year-old Miller is no stranger to returning from an ACL injury (prior coming in December 2013 while with Denver Broncos), and there’s little doubt he’s prepared himself well to re-enter the lineup.

Beyond Miller’s on-field play comes his role as a leader on the gridiron. Having Von Miller back in the defensive huddle should provide the Buffalo Bills with a massive advantage. Head coach Sean McDermott has taken over defensive play-calling duties and the results are favorable to this point if you like aggressive and adaptable play. Against the Miami Dolphins, McDermott had the defense adjust to the Dolphins’ game plan on offense, and largely shut them down the remainder of the game.

We’ve yet to see how Von Miller will be deployed in McDermott’s defense, but recent history tells us there could be a more aggressive tone to his play.