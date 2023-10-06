Quick Out: Jacksonville Jaguars opponent preview

The Buffalo Bills are taking a trip across the pond to jolly old England to “host” the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Get to know the team most familiar with playing in England with the quick preview below.
2023 Season Summary
The Jaguars are 2-2. They started the season with a win over the Indianapolis Colts then followed that up with back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Jacksonville got back into the win column with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in their first of two straight games in London.
Head Coach: Doug Pederson
Pederson took over for the Jaguars last season after they ended the tumultuous reign of Urban Meyer. Pederson previously spent five seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles — winning the Super Bowl in 2017. Pederson has a career record of 53-47-1 (0.530) as a head coach.
Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor
Taylor is in his second season as Jacksonville’s OC, but his first season as the full-time play caller. Last season, Pederson would call plays in the first half of games and then hand over play-calling duties to Taylor in the second half. Taylor is the brother of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The Jaguars’ offense is currently ranked 15th in yards per game and 20th in points per game.
Defensive Coordinator: Mike Caldwell
Caldwell joined the Jaguars organization at the same time as Pederson and Taylor and is also in his second season in his position. Caldwell previously spent 14 seasons as a defensive assistant for multiple teams. Jacksonville’s defense is currently ranked 17th in yards per game allowed and 12th in points per game allowed.
Offensive Starters
- QB: Trevor Lawrence
- RB: Travis Etienne Jr.
- WR: Calvin Ridley
- WR: Christian Kirk
- WR: Zay Jones
- TE: Evan Engram
- TE: Luke Farrell
- LT: Walker Little
- LG: Ben Bartch
- C: Luke Fortner
- RG: Brandon Scherff
- RT: Anton Harrison
Defensive Starters
- NT: Folorunso Fatukasi
- DE: Roy Robertson-Harris
- DE: Adam Gotsis
- WILL: Josh Allen
- SAM: Travon Walker
- LB: Foyesade Oluokun
- LB: Devin Lloyd
- CB: Darious Williams
- CB: Tyson Campbell
- CB: Tre Herndon
- FS: Andre Cisco
- SS: Rayshawn Jenkins
