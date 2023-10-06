Quick Out: Jacksonville Jaguars opponent preview

The Buffalo Bills are taking a trip across the pond to jolly old England to “host” the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Get to know the team most familiar with playing in England with the quick preview below.

2023 Season Summary

The Jaguars are 2-2. They started the season with a win over the Indianapolis Colts then followed that up with back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Jacksonville got back into the win column with a win over the Atlanta Falcons in their first of two straight games in London.

Head Coach: Doug Pederson

Pederson took over for the Jaguars last season after they ended the tumultuous reign of Urban Meyer. Pederson previously spent five seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles — winning the Super Bowl in 2017. Pederson has a career record of 53-47-1 (0.530) as a head coach.

Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor

Taylor is in his second season as Jacksonville’s OC, but his first season as the full-time play caller. Last season, Pederson would call plays in the first half of games and then hand over play-calling duties to Taylor in the second half. Taylor is the brother of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The Jaguars’ offense is currently ranked 15th in yards per game and 20th in points per game.

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Caldwell

Caldwell joined the Jaguars organization at the same time as Pederson and Taylor and is also in his second season in his position. Caldwell previously spent 14 seasons as a defensive assistant for multiple teams. Jacksonville’s defense is currently ranked 17th in yards per game allowed and 12th in points per game allowed.

Offensive Starters

QB : Trevor Lawrence

: Trevor Lawrence RB : Travis Etienne Jr.

: Travis Etienne Jr. WR : Calvin Ridley

: Calvin Ridley WR : Christian Kirk

: Christian Kirk WR : Zay Jones

: Zay Jones TE : Evan Engram

: Evan Engram TE : Luke Farrell

: Luke Farrell LT : Walker Little

: Walker Little LG : Ben Bartch

: Ben Bartch C : Luke Fortner

: Luke Fortner RG : Brandon Scherff

: Brandon Scherff RT: Anton Harrison

Defensive Starters