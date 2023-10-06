Bills vs. Jaguars: What to look for in Week 5

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday across the pond in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars come into this game with a record of 2-2, winning against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. The Bills are riding a three-game winning streak and look to continue their stellar play on both sides of the ball. Here are some things to pay attention to this week:

Game time — don’t forget!

The Bills vs. Jaguars game will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT! Be sure to guzzle down your morning cup of coffee before then so you’re ready to pay attention to the game.

Ways to watch

This London special will be exclusively on NFL Network for most of the country, but luckily for fans in the Bills’ primary market, the game will also be aired on FOX WUTV. You can also steam the game on the NFL+ app.

No Tre’Davious White

Unfortunately, as we all know, cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Buffalo’s Week 4 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Someone will have to step up to the plate once again in his absence. Cornerback Dane Jackson seems to be the logical fit here. Jackson has ample starting experience and has played well for the Bills. Ideally, this would be a time for 2022 first-round pick, Kaiir Elam, to shine but he has been a healthy scratch through the first four weeks. I’d expect Elam to be active in a backup/special teams role but now's the time for him to step up to the plate and earn his keep.

Another thing to keep an eye on in the cornerback room is the health of Christian Benford. He got banged up in Week 4 and appeared on this week’s injury report with a shoulder injury. If Benford can’t go, it will be Elam and Jackson manning down the outside CB positions.

Rousseau OUT, Miller Questionable

Defensive end Greg Rousseau didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday as he’s been on the injury report with a foot injury. Today, Rousseau has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Edge rusher Von Miller, on the other hand, was back in pads at practice this week and it’s been confirmed he’s making the trip to London. There hasn’t been any clarification on whether or not Miller will play, but now that Rousseau is ruled out, Miller would be a welcome addition to the Bills’ defensive line.

If Miller doesn’t play look for a heavy dose of Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa. This will be a good opportunity for Epenesa to show he deserves a second contract. I would also expect local favorite, Kingsley Jonathon to get some run at defensive end this game.

Another quick thrower at QB

Last week the Bills played quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who had the third-quickest PKT time (time from snap to throw) in the NFL at 2.2 seconds. This week the Bills play quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is the NFL leader in PKT time at 2.0 seconds. The difference is that Tagovailoa had more air yards per attempt at 6.0 yards, but Lawrence tends to throw it shorter with 4.1 air yards per attempt. The Bills did a fantastic job of taking away Tagovailoa’s first read and they’ll need to do more of the same this week. Taking away Lawrence’s first read will allow Buffalo’s defensive front more time to rush the passer. If the Bills’ defense can cause as much havoc as they did last week, it’ll be a long day for Lawrence.

Josh Allen x 2

The last thing Bills fans want to hear on Sunday is the announcer saying “Josh Allen is sacked by Josh Allen.” For those of you who don’t know, the Jaguars have their own Josh Allen, but this Allen plays edge rusher and is number 41. Through four weeks in 2023, the Jaguars have applied 42 total pressures and 9.0 sacks on the opposing QB. Buffalo’s offensive line has proved sturdy in recent weeks against some high-profile players and I would expect more of the same in Week 5.

Breakfast, Brunch, or Lunch?

One of the biggest questions of the game will be what are you cooking up to eat for the game? Breakfast for the start of the game, brunch during the game, or lunch at the end of the game? Vote in the poll and comment on your meal of choice below!