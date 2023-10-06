SB Nation Reacts: — Bills Mafia divided about Josh Allen’s MVP odds

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen are a perfect pair. Since Allen’s arrival in 2018, the Bills have won the AFC East three consecutive times while compiling a 56-29 record. There are no shortage of people who’ll remind others that wins are not a quarterback stat. I’m not here to debate that, but it’s pretty clear that a huge part of Buffalo’s franchise-wide turnaround is thanks in large part to QB17.

Things didn’t get off to the greatest of starts for Allen this season. Against the New York Jets in Week 1, Allen turned the football over four times, and much of the blame was laid at his feet (and arm) for the team’s loss. Since that point, Allen has been nearly unstoppable — that is, until he’s relieved by backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

In Weeks 2 through 4, Allen was 72-of-94 (76.6%) for 812 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. Allen added 10 rushes for 70 yards, with two rushing touchdowns and zero fumbles. That performance, especially the surgical clinic he put on in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins has helped vault him to the odds-on-favorite to win the AP NFL MVP Award for the 2023 NFL season. While it’s far too early to focus in detail on such an accolade, it’s still a fun conversation to have considering what most people said of Allen following his performance in Week 1. Allen clearly took his performance to heart, and with the help of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, there’s been clear improvement from Allen in terms of situational football and knowing when to unleash the beast inside him.

So, what did respondents have to say about Allen’s chances at winning NFL MVP this season? Voters are almost evenly divided, with 58% of people believing it will happen. If you were to ask Josh Allen, it’s likely he’d say the last thought he has right now is about MVP odds.

In contrast, nearly all of Bills Mafia are confident the Buffalo Bills are headed in the right direction. This week, approval in the team rose to a season-high 97%. That number’s expected following the thorough beating head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills laid on the Dolphins.

