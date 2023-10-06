Bills DE Greg Rousseau ruled out vs. Jaguars, per HC McDermott

From a botanical garden in London, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with members of the local media there as well a those from the Western, NY area who had made the trip across the pond.

During the meeting, which came after the team had conducted their meetings but before they held their walk-through practice, McDermott announced that edge rusher Greg Rousseau was out for Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — where the team will face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move is not unexpected as Rousseau hasn’t practiced this week with a foot injury.

Coach McDermott has ruled Greg Rousseau out for Sunday’s game.#JAXvsBUF injury report: https://t.co/7LlKyBAo9M pic.twitter.com/6z3zwz1CPS — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 6, 2023

Rousseau has been a part of a dominant front in the newly revamped Buffalo defense — one that held the Miami Dolphins to just 20 points a week after they put up 70. Rousseau, a third-year pass rusher out of the University of Miami, has recorded nine combined tackles (eight solo), three sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble in the first four games of 2023. Two of those sacks came last week against a Miami offensive line that had allowed just five quarterback hits and a single sack up until that time.

McDermott was quick to answer that the decision on Groot, as Bills Mafia likes to call their 6’6” edge rusher, will have no influence on the decision that the Bills will need to make later today or even tomorrow on whether or not this is the week Von Miller, who has been out since Thanksgiving with a torn ACL, returns to action.

“They’re separate,” McDermott stated before expanding that he has been happy with how the 34-year-old Miller has attacked this first week of practice in almost 11 months. “I applaud how he got through the first practice. Day two was better than day one.”

McDermott said that Miller, along with the other players who have been on the injured list this week — safety Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, running back Damien Harris, and cornerback Christian Benford — are all “one day at a time.”