Bills vs. Jaguars final injury report: Von Miller listed as questionable for Sunday

With the final injury report of the week, the Buffalo Bills have announced that Von Miller is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/w1DIK77kzc — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 6, 2023

This is big news as he hasn’t been ruled out. But it’s also very typical of head coach Sean McDermott who keeps his cards close to his chest and is notorious about not making commitments concerning the availability of his players until absolutely necessary. “Day to day” has become the mantra that we’re used to hearing.

After Friday’s walk-through practice, in which he was limited, Miller himself said that he is 94.5% confident that he’ll play and that it was a safe bet that he would be in uniform on game day this week.

Von Miller gave it 94.5% chance that he plays on Sunday. He said it’s “a safe bet” that he’ll be out there. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 6, 2023

It’s a quick turn around and very un-McDermott-like to get Miller from PUP to practice to active roster to game day roster all within three days. But this is 2023 and there are a lot of new things happening with Buffalo’s defense. So why not? Of course, the Bills have until early Sunday morning to finalize transactions and announce their game day roster and inactives, so that other 5.5% of confidence that Miller is missing is in play until then.

Of course, Greg Rousseau was ruled out before the Bills even headed to practice. Rousseau injured his foot in last week’s 48-20 defensive domination of the Miami Dolphins in which he had three tackles, two sacks, and a pass defensed. McDermott has been diligent in saying that Rousseau’s availability has no bearing on Miller’s, and I believe him — last season’s injury roulette along with McDermott’s conservative nature when it comes to bringing his players along attest to that. But I’m sure it will help Miller’s case if he wants to have a chat about a snap count.

In other news, cornerback Christian Benford is also questionable. Benford has emerged as a true CB2 for Buffalo, but without Tre’Davious White for the remainder of the season, he really would be the CB1. Benford injured his shoulder last week on a tackle of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. After heading to the locker room for x-rays, Benford was back in the game. He’s been limited all week in practice, and, with a questionable designation, it would seem like it may be a pain management thing and not anything structurally wrong. Either way, it’s likely that Dane Jackson will be White’s replacement at least this week and Kaiir Elam will be active for the first time this season.

As expected, everyone else is in. Jordan Poyer, Damien Harris, and Dawson Knox have all been on the injury list this week with varying degrees of participation, but after they were all full participants today no one in that trio carries a game day designation.

Here’s a quick look at what the Jaguars are looking like for Sunday.

Wide receiver Zay Jones is still questionable, along with safety Antonio Johnson, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, and fellow wide receiver Jamal Agnew.

Not playing will be receiver Parker Washington, linebacker Devin Lloyd (like Tre’Davious White for Buffalo, he’s not even in London with the team), linebacker Dawuane Smoot, and rookie cornerback Christian Braswell, who was just added to the injury list yesterday and has gone from limited, to DNP, to officially Out in less than 24 hours.