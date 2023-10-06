Buffalo Rumblings Fan Poll Friday — Bills vs. Jaguars in London, NFL Week 5

Every week here at Buffalo Rumblings, we run a Buffalo Bills-centered poll with the help of DraftKings Sportsbook that asks Bills Mafia to weigh in on a particular question. More than a few Rumblers have made it known they miss the old way the polls used to be conducted here, with results available immediately upon voting. While we’ll continue with those weekly polls with DraftKings, I’m going to try re-incorporating one of our older formats — a return to the grassroots of Buffalo Rumblings to help stir up some fun conversation heading into and through the weekend.

It’s NFL Week 5, and the Bills are Britain-bound, ready to “host” the Jaguars in a game that might be a lot closer than most people expect. Buffalo’s coming off a decisive win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, while Jacksonville played London hosts while crushing the Atlanta Falcons. But enough about all of that — let’s vote on the following 11 questions!

After voting, head to the comments to chat about the upcoming game, the weekend, and what you’re looking forward to in Week 5.

Pick a winner for Bills vs. Jaguars:

NFL International series:

Competitive advantages:

How many yards will Josh Allen pass for in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Miller Time, anyone?

Diggs is HIM, so:

Are you worried how the defensive backfield operates without cornerback Tre’Davious White?

Will cornerback Kaiir Elam be active in Week 5?

Concerning QB17 versus EDGE41:

About keys to the game:

Most importantly, what’s your choice during the game: