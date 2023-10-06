Buffalo Rumblings Fan Poll Friday — Bills vs. Jaguars in London, NFL Week 5

Every week here at Buffalo Rumblings, we run a Buffalo Bills-centered poll with the help of DraftKings Sportsbook that asks Bills Mafia to weigh in on a particular question. More than a few Rumblers have made it known they miss the old way the polls used to be conducted here, with results available immediately upon voting. While we’ll continue with those weekly polls with DraftKings, I’m going to try re-incorporating one of our older formats — a return to the grassroots of Buffalo Rumblings to help stir up some fun conversation heading into and through the weekend.
It’s NFL Week 5, and the Bills are Britain-bound, ready to “host” the Jaguars in a game that might be a lot closer than most people expect. Buffalo’s coming off a decisive win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, while Jacksonville played London hosts while crushing the Atlanta Falcons. But enough about all of that — let’s vote on the following 11 questions!
After voting, head to the comments to chat about the upcoming game, the weekend, and what you’re looking forward to in Week 5.
Pick a winner for Bills vs. Jaguars:
Who wins in London on Sunday?
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL International series:
Are you bothered by NFL games outside of the US?
no
yes
Competitive advantages:
Do the Jaguars have an advantage over Bills due to playing in London Week 4?
How many yards will Josh Allen pass for in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Allen will finish with
less than 300
300+ yards
Miller Time, anyone?
Will Von Miller play against the Jaguars in London?
Diggs is HIM, so:
Poll
How many receiving yards will Stefon Diggs have against Jacksonville?
less than 50 yards
More than 50 yards, less than 100
More than 100 yards
Are you worried how the defensive backfield operates without cornerback Tre’Davious White?
What me worry?
no
yes
Will cornerback Kaiir Elam be active in Week 5?
Well...
Yes, and he’ll play
Yes, but he won’t see the field
No
Concerning QB17 versus EDGE41:
Will Josh Allen be sacked by Josh Allen?
About keys to the game:
What’s the biggest key to success for the Bills in Week 5?
mistake-free football
Allen-Diggs connection must continue
Defense must continue its dominant play
Touchdowns not field goals
Most importantly, what’s your choice during the game:
I’m team...
breakfast
brunch
lunch
dinner
brinner
Liquid everything
Too busy "Go Bills" -ing in London to worry about calories!
