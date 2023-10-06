 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Rumblings Fan Poll Friday — Bills vs. Jaguars in London, NFL Week 5

Let’s try something new, which involves the return of an old favorite for many

By Matt Byham
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Every week here at Buffalo Rumblings, we run a Buffalo Bills-centered poll with the help of DraftKings Sportsbook that asks Bills Mafia to weigh in on a particular question. More than a few Rumblers have made it known they miss the old way the polls used to be conducted here, with results available immediately upon voting. While we’ll continue with those weekly polls with DraftKings, I’m going to try re-incorporating one of our older formats — a return to the grassroots of Buffalo Rumblings to help stir up some fun conversation heading into and through the weekend.

It’s NFL Week 5, and the Bills are Britain-bound, ready to “host” the Jaguars in a game that might be a lot closer than most people expect. Buffalo’s coming off a decisive win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, while Jacksonville played London hosts while crushing the Atlanta Falcons. But enough about all of that — let’s vote on the following 11 questions!

After voting, head to the comments to chat about the upcoming game, the weekend, and what you’re looking forward to in Week 5.

Pick a winner for Bills vs. Jaguars:

Poll

Who wins in London on Sunday?

view results
  • 0%
    Buffalo Bills
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

NFL International series:

Poll

Are you bothered by NFL games outside of the US?

view results
  • 0%
    no
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    yes
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Competitive advantages:

Poll

Do the Jaguars have an advantage over Bills due to playing in London Week 4?

view results
  • 0%
    yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    no
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

How many yards will Josh Allen pass for in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Poll

Allen will finish with

view results
  • 0%
    less than 300
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    300+ yards
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Miller Time, anyone?

Poll

Will Von Miller play against the Jaguars in London?

view results
  • 0%
    yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    no
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Diggs is HIM, so:

Poll

How many receiving yards will Stefon Diggs have against Jacksonville?

view results
  • 0%
    less than 50 yards
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    More than 50 yards, less than 100
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    More than 100 yards
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Are you worried how the defensive backfield operates without cornerback Tre’Davious White?

Poll

What me worry?

view results
  • 0%
    no
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    yes
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Will cornerback Kaiir Elam be active in Week 5?

Poll

Well...

view results
  • 0%
    Yes, and he’ll play
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes, but he won’t see the field
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Concerning QB17 versus EDGE41:

Poll

Will Josh Allen be sacked by Josh Allen?

view results
  • 0%
    yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    no
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

About keys to the game:

Poll

What’s the biggest key to success for the Bills in Week 5?

view results
  • 0%
    mistake-free football
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Allen-Diggs connection must continue
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Defense must continue its dominant play
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Touchdowns not field goals
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Most importantly, what’s your choice during the game:

Poll

I’m team...

view results
  • 0%
    breakfast
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    brunch
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    lunch
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    dinner
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    brinner
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Liquid everything
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Too busy "Go Bills" -ing in London to worry about calories!
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

London’s Calling — It’s all about our coverage of Bills vs. Jaguars in Week 5!

View all 18 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...