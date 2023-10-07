Jaguars vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Buffalo Bills (-5.5) filleted the Miami Dolphins (-12.5) so perfectly last weekend that the NFL decided to give Buffalo the royal treatment — literally. This Sunday at 9:30 a.m. EDT, the Bills will attempt another stampede — this time over the Jacksonville Jaguars (+5.5) — in the English city of London. If you’re a Londoner, there’s no need to change out of your red, white and blues for this one.

For the Bills, this match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is considered to be a “home” game and it’s part of the NFL’s 2023 London Games series. Judging by the amount of Bills Mafia who made the trip overseas, we would definitely side with the league on this one. Bills fans travel well, no matter the state or country.

While the Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC East at 3-1, the Jacksonville Jaguars might just be hitting their stride. Beating the wings off of the Atlanta Falcons (-1.5) last week 23-7, the Jags have a slight advantage in the “well-rested” department as that showdown also took place in London. Will two weeks of cat napping in “The Big Smoke” be enough to take down the powerhouse Bills?

Here’s how to watch:

Bills-Jaguars game details

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT

9:30 a.m. EDT Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Weather forecast: High of 76 with a 7% chance of rain

High of 76 with a 7% chance of rain Referee: Shawn Smith

Bills-Jaguars TV info

Television broadcast: NFL Network

NFL Network Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter)

Bills-Jaguars stream info

Bills-Jaguars radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

