Wingin’ It: Minorcan-style Buffalo Chicken Chowder for Bills vs. Jags in London

Buffalo Rumblings regulars know the drill. But for the new Buffalo Bills fans circling the wagons with us, we’re about more than just football here. Need something exciting for this week’s game day chow line? Wingin’ It brings you a themed recipe for every regular-season and postseason Bills game. Like this one...

I know. I know. I had London right in front of me and I didn’t jump at it. Would it comfort you to consider this a form of cock-a-leekie soup? Yes I know that’s Scottish. Yes [insert joke about imperialism and appropriation here].

So why this? I’ve actually done at least one British classic. This is the third Jaguars game since Wingin’ It began. It will be the first time I’ve done something Jacksonville claims to be known for. The first outing I did a ton of research and discovered lots of locals admitting there was no food culture outside a sandwich with a semi-racist name. Literally just a sandwich. The second time I said the hell with it because of the time I wasted looking around before. So I did a second Kansas City recipe that caught my eye that year.

But here we are in 2023. The Jaguars have a good quarterback. And Jacksonville has decided it’s okay to draw inspiration from, well anything really, and create a local food scene. It turns out they’re turning to the little Spanish island of Minorca for ideas and I figured, maybe I should too. This Minorcan-style chowder replaces the seafood with chicken and a bit of a Buffalo twist. Like I often do with sharing-sized dishes, I keep the heat separate so you can customize.

Minorcan-style Buffalo Chicken Chowder

Serves: About 8

Active Time: 40 min

Total Time: 5-6 hours

Ingredients

Chowder

1 quart chicken stock

1 cup water

3 oz. tomato paste

Olive oil

1 lb chicken breast, cut into half-inch cubes

1⁄ 2 lb pork*, shaved (see below)

Salt and pepper to preference

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp oregano

1 tsp rosemary

1 tsp thyme

1⁄ 2 cup finely chopped onions

1 bell pepper, finely chopped

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup chopped tomatoes

2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed to half-inch size



Weaponized mix-in sauce

1 datil pepper if you can find it (something else really hot if you can’t)

1⁄ 4 cup Frank’s RedHot® (for flavor authenticity)

2 Tbsp of your favorite “weaponized” sauce (here’s one of my faves)

1 tsp ground red pepper

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

You’ll need: Slow cooker, sauté pan, blender

Set slow cooker to “HIGH”; add chicken stock, tomato paste, and water. Add olive oil to sauté pan; preheat on MED-HIGH. Add chicken and pork; season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle in garlic, oregano, rosemary, and thyme. Sear chicken and pork in pan, about 8-10 min until chicken starts to brown. Transfer chicken and pork to slow cooker, being careful to leave any rendered fat behind in the pan. Place onion, bell pepper, and carrots in pan with rendered fat (*add 1 Tbsp olive oil if you used lean pork). Sauté until carrots become translucent, about 5-7 min; transfer contents of pan to slow cooker. Add tomatoes to slow cooker; stir occasionally while cooking for approximately four hours. Add cubed potatoes to slow cooker about one hour before you’d like to eat. Prepare the mix-in sauce just before serving chowder: Place hot pepper (minus the stem), Frank’s RedHot®, weaponized hot sauce, red pepper, and vinegar into blender and purée. Add puréed sauce to a medium sauce pan on MED heat, stirring occasionally for about 5 min. Remove from heat and stir in butter. Pour chowder in bowl, stir in mix-in sauce to taste and enjoy/breathe fire.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

Grid View













