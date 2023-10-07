Get your HOMAGE Angry Runs Dawson Knox t-shirt

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is one of Bills Mafia’s favorite players, and someone Kyle Brandt of NFL Network calls his favorite player of all. We’re on to Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, but there’s plenty of ways you can still enjoy Buffalo’s victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

One of the better developments in the world of sports is the advent of really great t-shirts. What HOMAGE has released this week has to qualify it as one of the greatest Bills shirts available today. It’s Dawson Knox, a “Hall of Famer of Anger.” He’s a force to be reckoned with, and he’ll protect you when you’re wearing his likeness — in full metal world tour mode.

Each week during the NFL season, Kyle Brandt — as part of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football crew — crowns one player as the Angry Run winner. It’s an often-intense bit of clip for those uninitiated.

If you’re confused, don’t worry. The embedded video here and below should clear things up:

Spoiler alert: Dawson Knox won this week’s angry run award and, as such, HOMAGE is paying... homage to his Week 4 effort with their new line of Angry Runs merch.

There are lots of choices to make when it comes to your Buffalo Bills attire, but if you haven’t checked out HOMAGE’s Buffalo Bills offerings, you’re missing out.

