The last time the Buffalo Bills played an international game in London, they suffered a wild loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2015 game.
The Bills are hoping Sunday’s matchup between AFC playoff participants from last season goes much better, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we take a look at some of the key matchups and positional battles to watch as Buffalo goes for its fourth straight win.
Previewing Bills vs. Jaguars
Quarterback Josh Allen is coming off a perfect passing performance in a dominant win over the Miami Dolphins, a game where he connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on three passing touchdowns. The Bills’ offense is clicking following a disappointing season-opening loss to the New York Jets.
Heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Jaguars, find out how Buffalo’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, why Diggs being a deep threat is opening up the Bills’ ground game, and read more about the highly anticipated Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen matchup. Plus, the top story lines and matchups to watch, why head coach Sean McDermott believes his defense is getting stronger as the year goes on, and more!
- Buffalo Bills offense chasing history behind Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs - ESPN - Buffalo Bills Blog
- Allen believes this Bills offense is ‘most versatile’ unit - WGR 550
- PlayAction column: Stefon Diggs’ deep threat keys elite route running - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Josh Allen will face Jaguars’ Josh Allen yet again - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Who will have a better day, Bills’ Josh Allen or Jaguars’ Josh Allen? 3 Week 5 questions - Democrat & Chronicle
- Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Jaguars in London - BuffaloBills.com
- 5 things to watch for in Bills vs. Jaguars from London - BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: McDermott believes defense is getting stronger - WGR 550
- How will Bills handle the disadvantage of a London home game? Our experts debate that and more - The Athletic (subscription required)
- What Bills Josh Allen is doing to combat exhaustion from London flight - newyorkupstate.com
- LISTEN: McDermott confident in extensive planning for Sunday - WGR 550
DE Greg Rousseau ruled out, Von Miller confident he’ll play
Talented defensive end Greg Rousseau has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game in London against the Jaguars with a foot injury, while future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller is “94.5 percent” confident he’ll make his season debut vs. Jacksonville. Miller is officially listed as questionable for the game.
- Buffalo Bills’ Greg Rousseau ruled out vs. Jacksonville; Von Miller says he’s 94.5% likely to play - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills pass rusher ruled out for game in London vs. Jaguars - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller optimistic and oddly specific about making return Sunday - Buffalo News
- Greg Rousseau ruled out from Bills vs. Jaguars game; Von Miller may be ready to return - Democrat & Chronicle
- Von Miller’s 94.5 percent chance of playing, London happenings and more Bills notes - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills rule Rousseau out against Jaguars with foot injury - WGR 550
- Bills taking Von Miller’s return ‘one day at a time’ - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills injury report vs. Jaguars in London | Week 5 - BuffaloBills.com
British Bills mafia? Bills fans make presence felt in London
Bills fans have traveled in good numbers to London for Sunday’s AFC clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. We tell Bills fans everything they need to know leading up to the game, including the special fan events planned in London.
- British mafia? Bills fans look to make themselves seen and heard in London - Buffalo News
- Bills head to London for first time since 2015 to take on Jaguars in Week 5: What to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Everything Bills fans need to know about special fan events in London this week - BuffaloBills.com
- 10 things Buffalo Bills fans will love about Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (which inspired new Bills stadium) - newyorkupstate.com
- London Bills fans excited for Sunday’s matchup with Jaguars - WGR 550
- ‘Perfect for the Bills’ | How Buffalo’s ever-growing fan base is gaining traction in London - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills are all smiles after touching down in London - Buffalo News
- Getting the Bills and their gear to London is a massive task: Here’s how they got there - Democrat & Chronicle
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills HC Sean McDermott rules Greg Rousseau out for Sunday’s game with Jaguars - Buffalo Rumblings
- What do the Buffalo Bills do without Greg Rousseau? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Check out what the Bills are wearing in London against the Jaguars - Buffalo Rumblings
- New York State alters booze laws to accommodate Bills’ start time for London game - Buffalo Rumblings
- Skarey Movies: Sticks and (DaQuan) Jones - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Offensive line differences - Buffalo Rumblings
- Warning: Bills Mafia may be harmful to your hearing - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 Analysis: Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Dolphins analysis: The art of the play-action pass - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Rumblings Fan Poll Friday — Bills vs. Jaguars in London, NFL Week 5 - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...