The last time the Buffalo Bills played an international game in London, they suffered a wild loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2015 game.

The Bills are hoping Sunday’s matchup between AFC playoff participants from last season goes much better, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we take a look at some of the key matchups and positional battles to watch as Buffalo goes for its fourth straight win.

Previewing Bills vs. Jaguars

Quarterback Josh Allen is coming off a perfect passing performance in a dominant win over the Miami Dolphins, a game where he connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs on three passing touchdowns. The Bills’ offense is clicking following a disappointing season-opening loss to the New York Jets.

Heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Jaguars, find out how Buffalo’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, why Diggs being a deep threat is opening up the Bills’ ground game, and read more about the highly anticipated Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen matchup. Plus, the top story lines and matchups to watch, why head coach Sean McDermott believes his defense is getting stronger as the year goes on, and more!

DE Greg Rousseau ruled out, Von Miller confident he’ll play

Talented defensive end Greg Rousseau has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game in London against the Jaguars with a foot injury, while future Pro Football Hall of Famer Von Miller is “94.5 percent” confident he’ll make his season debut vs. Jacksonville. Miller is officially listed as questionable for the game.

British Bills mafia? Bills fans make presence felt in London

Bills fans have traveled in good numbers to London for Sunday’s AFC clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. We tell Bills fans everything they need to know leading up to the game, including the special fan events planned in London.

