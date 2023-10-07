Post Week 4 QB STEW rankings: What have we learned about Bills QB Josh Allen?

The first four games of 2023 are in the rearview mirror, and even though the NFL regular season can no longer be divided up neatly into four quarters, it’s still a good time to check in on the QB STEW.

For the uninitiated, QB STEW is a metric amalgamation I concocted in an attempt to have the flaws of one metric accommodated in the formula by the presence of another metric.

You can find the original article with reasoning here.

Some observations...

Josh Allen remains boringly elite

The fact that Allen is in the top two of quarterbacks after a stinker against the Jets in Week 1 is a testament to the roll he’s been on ever since. Allen’s completion percentage over expectation being at not only his career high point but also tops in the league is the most notable item in his STEW profile. A concerted effort to playing within Ken Dorsey’s offensive system primarily post Week 1 has contributed to the atypical Josh Allen metric profile and it’s a welcome one. Allen is the MVP favorite right now for a reason. We’ve seen quarterbacks rise and fall in QB STEW, but Allen has remained upper echelon.

Baker Mayfield finding career resurgence under Dave Canales

At the end of the 2022 regular season, Baker Mayfield was 33rd out of 33 qualifiers in QB STEW. But one year after helping resurrect the career of Geno Smith in Seattle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales is helping Mayfield in the same way for the Bucs. Mayfield is playing with confidence and has never looked better in his career, even during his lauded rookie season.

Maybe Russell Wilson isn’t washed

We can all have a good laugh at the karma of Sean Payton’s Broncos being 1-3 after he took shots at former Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett publicly before the regular season started. But what can’t be denied is that Payton has Russell Wilson playing efficient football again behind an under-center play-action attack.

