Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Open Thread: British version

Hello again, Rumblers!

We’re continuing to dust off an old favorite this week as we get further into the 2023 NFL season. We used to run open threads around TV shows like LOST and just general Friday night open threads. Let’s quote the OG Brian Galliford:

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans. We’ve got a couple more days before the Bills take the field, and after a long week, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Use this thread to talk about... well, whatever it is you’d like to talk about. Maybe you’d like to share a cool story from your week. I know I do!

I’ve never been to London or Great Britain, but that’s where the Bills find themselves this weekend. I have watched a lot of Austin Powers and James Bond movies. Ted Lasso is my favorite comedy since The Office. My wife really liked The Crown and Downton Abbey. The Bills’ new stadium is heavily based on the stadium they are playing in this weekend.

That’s all I got. Who has British stuff to talk about?