Roster news: Bills activate Von Miller, send Tre’Davious White to IR ahead of Sunday’s game

With the Buffalo Bills scheduled to kick off their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London tomorrow morning, they announced some roster moves — the biggest of which was the addition of Von Miller to the 53-man roster.

Miller, who hasn’t played a down of ball since he tore his ACL last Thanksgiving, began practicing with the team on Wednesday. After just two days of practice — both of which he was limited in — a trip across the pond, and another limited day of practice participation, the Bills gave Miller a questionable designation for Sunday’s game. Today, in a series of roster moves, Miller was added to the active roster — 17 days before the Bills’ deadline.

Now, Miller being added to the roster doesn’t mean he will play tomorrow. Head coach Sean McDermott could list him among the team’s five game-day inactives tomorrow morning. If he doesn’t, then Miller is suiting up — but could still not be called on to take the field. Both of those scenarios seem unlikely. If McDermott had no intention of getting Miller some game-time reps, it would have made sense to just leave him on the PUP list — at least until they returned to Orchard Park, NY.

In order to make room for Miller on the roster, Buffalo designated Tre’Davious White to season-ending Injured Reserve. This wasn’t unexpected as White had remained on the roster despite McDermott announcing that he had, indeed, torn his Achilles in last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

Other roster news included the elevation of cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers from the practice squad.

Ingram’s elevation could come because Christian Benford has been struggling with a shoulder injury all week. Without White, it seems that Dane Jackson would get the call to cover that side of the field, but if Benford can’t play either and Kaiir Elam, who hasn’t been active yet this season, takes his place, the Bills would be without a backup at corner.

Vickers getting the nod for now could be a sign that defensive end Shaq Lawson’s toe injury may be a bit of trouble for the veteran. After not being on the injury report at all this week, Buffalo announced this morning that Lawson was questionable with a toe injury.

The good news for Buffalo is that in today’s roster moves, edge rusher Greg Rousseau was not moved to the IR. Rousseau has been dealing with a foot injury all week and was ruled out of tomorrow’s game on Friday before the team even conducted their final walkthrough practice. While he may miss a game, or even two, it doesn’t look like the Bills think the injury should be anything long term.