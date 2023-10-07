NFL fines Bills WR Stefon Diggs for “Stone Cold” end zone celebration

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a little excited last week as his Buffalo Bills were putting a “beat down” on their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

Diggs celebrated a little too hard with a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin style “beer bath” after scoring a touchdown that put the Bills up 21-14 over the Dolphins — a lead that they would never relinquish.

After the game, Diggs was quoted as saying that he “owed someone $18” for grabbing two beers, smashing them together, and then spraying the crowd.

Today, the NFL decided that Diggs owed a little more than that. The league decided that Diggs’ celebration was unsportsmanlike and slapped him with a $13,659 fine.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct — his Stone Cold, beer-soaked touchdown celebration in last week’s blowout win over the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/7GUXXSz9FN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023

The NFL fines players often, but that money serves a good purpose: