NFL fines Bills WR Stefon Diggs for “Stone Cold” end zone celebration

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a little excited last week as his Buffalo Bills were putting a “beat down” on their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins.
Diggs celebrated a little too hard with a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin style “beer bath” after scoring a touchdown that put the Bills up 21-14 over the Dolphins — a lead that they would never relinquish.
17+14=6‼️— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 1, 2023
: @CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/juJe5f2COs
After the game, Diggs was quoted as saying that he “owed someone $18” for grabbing two beers, smashing them together, and then spraying the crowd.
Today, the NFL decided that Diggs owed a little more than that. The league decided that Diggs’ celebration was unsportsmanlike and slapped him with a $13,659 fine.
The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct — his Stone Cold, beer-soaked touchdown celebration in last week’s blowout win over the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/7GUXXSz9FN— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023
The NFL fines players often, but that money serves a good purpose:
“The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”
